Ram Charan Shares Snow-clad Pics From Finland Trip With Wife Upasana; 'Miss The Mountains'

Ram Charan recently made a short trip to Finland to spend some quality time with his wife Upasana Kamineni away from the hustle and bustle of the showbiz world. Now, just days after his return, the South actor took to social media to give fans a sneak peek of his latest getaway, thereby blessing the wanderlust hearts of fans. While doing so, Ram Charan also expressed that he's missing the scenic view of all the snow-clad mountains that he visited.

'Miss the mountains': Ram Charan

In a series of photos and videos, Ram Charan can be seen enjoying a bonfire amid chilly weather beside his wife and two other close friends. From posing in front of a hut to playfully digging snow, the RRR star can be seen enjoying his vacation to the fullest. Take a look at it here:

As soon as the post surfaced online, it garnered umpteen likes and appreciation in no time. Wife Upasana Kamineni quickly reacted to the post, stating "Take us back soon." Meanwhile, fans dropped a barrage of 'lovestruck' and 'heart' emoticons on the post. Check out the reactions below:

This came just two days after Ram Charan shared a montage clip that gave fans a glimpse of the couple's funny banter at the airport. In the caption of the post, the star wrote, "Rested—Rejuvenated—Ready for #RRR promotions". Wife Upasana also dropped the same video on her Instagram and wrote, "Happy Happy State of mind @ the happiest place on earth."

In terms of work, Ram Charan is currently gearing up for the release of RRR alongside Alia Bhatt and Jr NTR. Apart from them, the movie also stars Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Samuthirakani in pivotal roles. Rise Roar Revolt (RRR) is a fictional tale tracing the lives of two freedom fighters namely Alluri Sitaram Raju and Kumram Bheem from the early 20th century. Helmed by SS Rajamouli, the upcoming film is produced by DVV Danayya under the banner of DVV Entertainments. The movie was previously scheduled to hit the silver screens on January 7. However, due to the sudden spike in the COVID-19 cases, the makers of the movie had to postpone its release. Now, the period action drama is all set to hit the big screens on 25 March 2022.

Image: Instagram/@alwaysramcharan