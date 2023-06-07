Ram Charan Shares Unseen Photos From Sharwanand, Rakshita Reddy's Wedding

Ram Charan recently took to his social media handle to drop an unseen photo from Sharwanand and Rakshita Reddy's wedding ceremony. The couple tied the knot at Leela Palace in Jaipur on June 3. Along with the photo, the Game Changer actor penned a sweet for the newly married couple.

Wishing the best for their future ahead, the RRR star wrote, "Dearest @ImSharwanand and Rakshitha congratulations on embarking on a new chapter in life! May it be filled with joy and happiness," and dropped a red heart. Soon after, his fans took to the comments to shower congratulatory messages on the couple. In the photo, Ram Charan posed with Sharwanand and Rakshita in an embroidered sherwani teamed with a pair of glasses.

(Ram Charan at Sharwanand and Rakshita's wedding. | Image: Ram Charan/Instagram)

Some more unseen pictures of Ram Charan from Sharwanand's wedding

Ram Charan also posted two other unseen pictures from Sharwanand and Rakshita's wedding on his Instagram stories. In one photo from the pre-wedding festivities, the actor was seen addressing the couple dressed in an all-black outfit. Meanwhile, Rakshita donned a floral lehenga paired with a sheer dupatta and a choker necklace. On the other hand, Sharwanand opted for a silver sparkling kurta.

In the next picture, the RRR actor and Sharwanand were seen sharing a candid moment together. Ram Charan was seen shaking hands with the groom and seemingly congratulating him on his married life with all smiles. Sharwanand wore an ivory sherwani with intricate detailing, paired with a matching turban. Check out the pictures below:

(Ram Charan greets Sharwanand at his wedding. | Image: Ram Charan/Instagram)

(Ram Charan in an all-black outfit with Rakshita and Sharwanand. | Image: Ram Charan/Instagram)

More on Sharwanand and Rakshita Reddy's wedding

(Sharwanand gets married to Rakshita in a grand ceremony. | Image: @vamsikaka/Twitter)

The couple's wedding ceremony was a star-studded affair. Several celebrities from the Telugu film industry were in attendance at the ceremony, including Ram Charan, Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth, and more. Producer Vamsi was among the many guests who made an appearance. The couple had a destination wedding in Jaipur.