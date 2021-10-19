Ram Charan Showers Praise On Akhil Akkineni's 'Most Eligible Bachelor', Lauds Pooja Hegde

South actors Akhil Akkineni and Pooja Hegde are currently garnering praises for their latest film Most Eligible Bachelor. Fans of the actors showered them with love and the film did a business of over Rs 5 crores on its first day. Recently, South star Ram Charan also showered the on-screen couple with love and praised their work in the film.

Ram Charan recently took to his social media handles to praise Akhil Akkineni and Pooja Hegde for their film. The actor shared the film's poster and wrote, "So happy for my brother @AkhilAkkineni8 on the success of Most Eligible Bachelor Loved your performance in this film." he further showered praises on pooja Hegde for her performance and said he enjoyed the film. he wrote, "@hegdepooja you nailed it again. Many congratulations to @GA2Official & Bhaskar. We thoroughly enjoyed it."

Most Eligible Bachelor overshadows other Dussehra releases

Most Eligible Bachelor garnered the best ever figures for Akhil Akkineni. The film hit silver screens on the occasion of Dussehra. It competed with several other films but successfully overshadowed them. Some of the other films that collided with Most Eligible Bachelor include Pelli Sandad, starring Srikanth Meka's son Roshan Meka and Maha Samudram, starring Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth, Sharwanand and Anu Emmanuel. The film is expected to earn more during its run in theatres in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

More about Most Eligible Bachelor

Most Eligible Bachelor was one of the most awaited romcoms in the Telugu film industry. The film faced several delays owing to COIVD pandemic before getting released on October 15, 2021.

The film was initially slated to release in April 2020. But due to the global pandemic, the makers had to postpone it. It further faced multiple delays and made Akhil's fans wait for its release even more.

Bommarillu Bhaskar wrote and directed this romantic comedy. It was bankrolled by Bunny Vasu and Vasu Varma. Gopi Sundar is the music composer of the film. The film's plot revolves around the romance between an NRI named Harsha and a stand-up comedian named Vibha. It also starred Eesha Rebba, Sudigali Sudheer, Aamani, Murali Sharma, Getup Seenu and several other actors in supporting roles.

