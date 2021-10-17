Ram Charan Sports Black Holy Attire At Grand Trailer Launch Of Sandhya Raju's 'Natyam'

Telugu superstar Ram Charan recently attended a grand pre-launch event of renowned Kuchipudi dancer Sandhya Raju's debut film titled Natyam. The actor also praised Sandhya, director Revanth Korukonda and actor Kamal Kamaraj for their efforts to bring culturally relevant cinema and songs to today's young generation. For the forthcoming film, Sandhya dons multiple hats as an actor, producer, choreographer, production designer, and costume designer for the project. Scroll down to read more.

Ram Charan sports black ethnic wear at pre-launch of Natyam

At the grand pre-launch event of the film, Ram Charan's look grabbed everyone's eyeball. The actor looked elegant in a black holy outfit. He went for a sharp and neat hairstyle. Many fans and followers shared his snaps and videos from the event on social media. The Power Megastar also took to his official Twitter handle and wished the film's team 'all the best.'

Meanwhile, Natyam's trailer shows all the lead actors with the main focus on Sandhya as she essays the role of a classical dancer named Sithara. Her character wants to tell the story of Kadambari through her dance but faces opposition from her father. The film was extensively shot in the temples across several states of India like Hampi, Lepakshi, Bangalore, and Hyderabad.

Helmed by Revanth Korukonda, the musical score of the film is taken care of by Shravan Baradwaj. Alongside Sandhya, the film also stars Kamal Kamaraju, Rohit Behal, Aditya Menon, Subhaleka Sudhakar, and Bhanupriya in pivotal roles. The film is scheduled to hit the cinemas on October 22.

Furthermore, Ram Charan is currently gearing up for the release of his pan India magnum opus RRR. The actor will be seen leading the film along with Jr. NTR, Alia Bhatt, and Ajay Devgn. Helmed by SS Rajamouli, the film is a fictional tale of two Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (N T Rama Rao), who fought against the British Raj and Nizam of Hyderabad respectively. Alia Bhatt will be playing the role of Sita, while Ajay Devgan will make an extended cameo appearance. Set in 1920, the plot explores the undocumented period in their lives when both the revolutionaries choose to go into oblivion before they began the fight for their country.

Image: Instagram/@charan_srinu_official