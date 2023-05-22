Ram Charan Spotted At Hyderabad Airport Ahead Of G20 Summit In Srinagar

Ram Charan was recently snapped at the Hyderabad airport. He is headed to Srinagar to attend the third G20 summit which will be flagged off today (May 22). The actor will participate in a debate session on Film Tourism in India.

Ram Charan will be representing the Indian Film Industry at the prestigious G20 summit. The actor wore a black shirt teamed with beige pants and black loafers. He completed his look with a baseball cap, a wrist watch and a cool pair of shades. Take a look at his photos below.

#G20Summit is an International Platform Which Brings together the Global Leaders of Different Countries.



The Summit is Never & Hardly Known for Film Industry People Attending the Summit.@AlwaysRamCharan Writing HISTORY as he is Going to be Present at G 20 Summit in Kashmir 🔥 pic.twitter.com/UXyIX5wZXe — Trends RamCharan™ (@TweetRamCharan) May 22, 2023

About Ram Charan's professional life

Ram Charan was last seen in Acharya. Before that, he received praise for his work in RRR. The film was directed by SS Rajamouli and stars Jr. NTR, Alia Bhatt, and Ajay Devgn among others. The film received worldwide recognition. It also won several international awards. The film's song Naatu Naatu won an Oscar at Academy Awards 2023. Currently, he is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Game Changer. In the film, he will be seen alongside Kiara Advani. The film is helmed by Shankar. Aside from this, Ram Charan will also start shooting for Buchi Babu Sana's sports drama in September this year.

More about the G20 summit

The G20 summit is organised in Kashmir. The three-day event began on May 22 and will end on May 24. The event will be held at the SKICC on the banks of the Fak Lake in Srinagar. Large troops of NSG, MARCOS Commandos, and police personnel have been deployed across the city to avoid any militant threat. Delegates from more than 25 countries will be participating in the three-day summit.