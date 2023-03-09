Ram Charan Starrer RC 15 First Look To Be Out On Actor’s Birthday

Ram Charan who is swimming in the overseas success of his film RRR will also be seen in a Dil Raju film which is currently named RC 15. The first look and the title of the film will be revealed on the actor's birthday (March 27). The producer Dil Raju recently spoke about the same in an interview with Great Andhra.

He said, “We’re planning to announce the title and first look soon. Shankar sir working on a special design for the title logo to be released exclusively on Ram Charan’s birthday."

Ram Charan in RC 15

Ram Charan who will be turning 38 this year, will be seen playing the role of an IAS with anger issues in the film. Meanwhile, the actor's female lead will be played by Kiara Advani. As per reports, the film is expected to hit the theatres during Sankranti 2024.

Not long ago, Ram Charan took to his official social media handle to share a bunch of pictures with the cast and crew of RC 15 from the shoot's wrap-up day. He wrote, "And it’s a wrap in New Zealand 🇳🇿.

Ram Charan to attend Oscars 2023

Ram Charan, is currently in the US as he is gearing up for his presence at Oscars 2023. The actor will be attending the prestigious global award function as his Telugu film RRR's song Naatu Naatu has been nominated for Best Original Song at the 95th Academy Awards. The Oscars will take place on Sunday and the team of the film including SS Rajamouli is expected to be present at the event.

More on Ram Charan

On the work front, Ram Charan will next be seen working with filmmaker Buchi Babu Sana for a sports drama. Meanwhile, on the personal front, the actor is set to become a father as his wife Upasana Konidela is expecting.