Ram Charan Steps Out To Greet Fans Gathered Outside His House, Takes Selfie

Telugu superstar Ram Charan will be celebrating his 36th birthday on March 27. As the actor is turning a year older, the actor's fans gathered today on March 26 near his house hoping that they get a glimpse of the actor and can wish him a happy birthday in advance. It seems that the fans' wish came true as they not only got to see Ram Charan but also had a chance to interact with him and take a selfie with the superstar.

Ram Charan steps out to greet fans

Fans thronged to Ran Charan's Hyderabad residence today to wish their favourite star ahead of his birthday. The makers of RRR, Ramcharan's upcoming film had announced that they will be releasing a new poster of the megastar as ‘Fiercest Ramaraju’ on the eve of Ram Charan's birthday. Fans of the actor were in for a surprise when the actor himself stepped out to greet the large group of fans in person and promised them that the RRR poster is going to be mind-blowing.

A photo was shared by one of Ram Charan's fan account on Instagram that shows the actor draped in blue denim talking to his fans while holding a mic. The actor also posed and clicked an epic selfie with his fans while standing on the top of the gate and also revealed that he is eagerly waiting for Vakeel Saab trailer to release. Ram Charan's selfie has gone viral on the internet with all his fan pages reposting it all over social media. A video of him greeting and talking to his fans has also surfaced and is trending on YouTube.

Ram Charan's latest movies and upcoming projects

Ram Charan was last seen in the Telugu historical action film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy which released in 2019. He will be next seen in RRR and Acharya. The fans have been eagerly waiting to see Ram Charan in RRR as the makers had previously shared that they will get to see the actor in a new avatar as freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju in the movie. RRR also features NT Rama Rao Jr. in the lead along with Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, Ajay Devgn, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, and Alison Doody playing prominent supporting roles. The movie is scheduled to release on October 13, 2021.

(Promo Image Courtesy: Ram Charan Instagram)