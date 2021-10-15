Ram Charan will be teaming up with director Gowtam Tinnanuri of Jersey fame for his upcoming film, touted to be a masala entertainer. Tentatively titled RC16, it will be bankrolled by UV Creations in association with NVR Cinema. On the occasion of Dussehra, makers revealed the collaboration with Ram Charan's photo along with the caption "The most AWAITED COMBINATION is here".

Along with it Gowtam Tinnanuri also shared a heartwarming note sent across by Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni after watching Jersey. Charan is gearing up for multiple projects including Koratala Siva's directorial Acharya, SS Rajamouli's RRR as well as RC15 with Kiara Advani.

Ram Charan's upcoming projects

Taking to their Twitter handle on Friday, October 15, UV Creations made the announcement with a caption," The most AWAITED COMBINATION is here! Announcing our next with none other than Mega Power Star @AlwaysRamCharan directed by @gowtam19." Charan also shared the tweet and wrote," A combination I’m definitely looking forward to'. Take a look.

Along with the announcement, Gowtam, who is gearing up for the release of his sports drama Jersey, starring Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur, shared a note sent across by Ram Charan and his wife, calling the film one of the 'finest' projects the duo has seen. For the caption, he wrote," I have treasured this note since quite some time and was hoping to share it with the world when I get an opportunity to work with you. Never knew it will come so soon.Thank you for all the love sir.".

I have treasured this note since quite some time and was hoping to share it with the world when I get an opportunity to work with you. Never knew it will come so soon.Thank you for all the love sir.@AlwaysRamCharan #HappyDussehra pic.twitter.com/7buA1Y9pB7 — gowtam tinnanuri (@gowtam19) October 15, 2021

More on Ram Charan's films

Meanwhile, Ram Charan will be seen alongside his father Chiranjeevi, Kajal Aggarwal and Pooja Hegde in the Telugu action drama Acharya. Starring Chiranjeevi as the eponymous character, the film will be released theatrically on February 4, 2022. He will also share screen space with N. T. Rama Rao Jr., Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in the period drama RRR. Based on the story of two Indian revolutionaries, the film will witness a theatrical release on January 7, 2022. He also has a pan India film, tentatively titled RC15, alongside Kiara Advani. It is being helmed by Shankar.

IMAGE: TWITTER/ @ALWAYSRAMCHARAN/ @GOWTAM19