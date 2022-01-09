Ram Charan Thanks 'RRR' Director SS Rajamouli For Giving Time Off Sets To Shoot 'Acharya'

Actor Ram Charan is all set to conquer the year 2022 with two big releases in his kitty namely SS Rajamouli directorial RRR and Acharya directed by Koratala Siva. The films are set to showcase a tough and strong avatar of the actor which the fans have been anticipating for a long time. However, fans have director SS Rajamouli to thank for being able to witness two big releases from the actor as the latter recently revealed that the filmmaker allowed some time off the sets of RRR to shoot for Acharya.

Ram Charan thanks SS Rajamouli

In an interview with Bollywood Life, Ram Charan revealed that director SS Rajamouli granted him some time off the sets of RRR to let him shoot for the movie Acharya which also stars his father superstar Chiranjeevi. The actor revealed that he was not meant to be a part of Acharya, however, director Koratala Siva believed that the script demanded Ram Charan to play the role of Siddha in the film.

He further stated that director Siva called him and explained to him that he could not think of anybody else playing the role of Siddha despite knowing that Ram Charan was filming for SS Rajamouli. Charan further thanked the RRR director for giving him the time off the sets which made it possible for the actor to complete filming Acharya. He further stated that 'it meant a lot' to him and his mother that he was able to work on the project.

Directed by Koratala Siva, the forthcoming action film will also star Kajal Aggarwal, Pooja Hegde, Sonu Sood, Jisshu Sengupta, Saurav Lokesh and more. The plot of the movie follows a middle-aged Naxalite-turned-social reformer deciding to fight against the Endowments Department after finding out that they tampered with the temple funds and donations. The film is all set to release on February 4.

Meanwhile, RRR has been postponed in light of increasing cases of COVID-19. The makers released a statement that read, ''Keeping the best interests of all the involved parties in mind, we are forced to postpone our film. Our sincere thanks to all the fans and audience for their unconditional love.''

Image: Instagram/@alwaysramcharan