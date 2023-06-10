Last Updated:

Ram Charan To Daggubati Venkatesh: Sharwanand, Rakshita's Star-studded Wedding Reception

Several celebrities including Ram Charan, Daggubati Venkatesh, Nithiin, and others graced the wedding reception of Sharwanand and Rakshita Reddy in Hyderabad.

Anjali Choudhury
Sharwanand and Rakshita Reddy wedding reception
Sharwanand and Rakshita Reddy, who tied the knot in Jaipur on June 3, had a star-studded reception last night in Hyderabad. Several famous personalities were in attendance at the event. 

Sharwanand and Rakshita Reddy wedding reception
Ram Charan attended Sharwanand and Rakshita's wedding reception with his pregnant wife Upasana Kamineni. He sported a powder blue shirt with matching trousers, while Upasana donned an ethnic attire. 

Sharwanand and Rakshita Reddy wedding reception
Indian actor-turned-politician Nandamuri Balakrishna also graced the auspicious occasion to bless the newlyweds as they embark on a new journey ahead.  

Sharwanand and Rakshita Reddy wedding reception
Daggubati Venkatesh aka Victory Venkatesh attended the wedding reception of the newlyweds in an all-black outfit. He looked dapper and completed his look with a pair of tinted shades. 

Sharwanand and Rakshita Reddy wedding reception
Indian actor Allari Naresh made an appearance at Sharwanand and Rakshita Reddy's wedding reception with his wife Virupa Kantamneni. The couple complemented each other during the event. 

Sharwanand and Rakshita Reddy wedding reception
Actor Santosh Sobhan, well-known for his role in Kalyanam Kamaneeyam, attended the post-wedding festivities in a white shirt and a matching trousers. 

Sharwanand and Rakshita Reddy wedding reception
Telugu star Nithiin and his wife Shalini Kandukuri looked adorable together as they attended the star-studded wedding reception of the newly married couple in Hyderabad. 

Sharwanand and Rakshita Reddy wedding reception
Indian classical dancer and actress Sandhya Raju looked stunning at the reception as she wore a pink ivory ethnic outfit with statement jewellery. She completed her look with a wavy hairdo. 

Sharwanand and Rakshita Reddy wedding reception
Teja Sajja, well-known for his role in Hanu Man, graced the grand event dressed in a black shirt and navy blue trousers. He kept his look casual. 

Sharwanand and Rakshita Reddy wedding reception
Sudheer Babu attended the grand wedding reception of Sharwanand in an all-black outfit. The actor looked handsome as he posed for the shutterbugs. 

