Ram Charan To Play A Dynamic Leader In His Next Multilingual Film With Dil Raju & Shankar

Ram Charan, Telugu Megastar is slated to star in producer Dil Raju's next after he has wrapped up shoot for SS Rajamouli's RRR. Ram Charan and Dil Raju are set to come together with director S Shakar of Robot fame and make a pan-Indian film. This film is going to show Ram Charan in a never-seen-before avatar of a dynamic leader.

More on Ram Charan's next

This Ram Charan and Dil Raju film is particularly special because it will be the actor's 15th and the producer's 50th film under his banner. According to reports, Ram Charan will essay the role of a young and charismatic leader in the movie. The script of the film has been locked in and only minor changes and decisions now are being made. The film is set to go on floors in 2021 itself. This film will also be S Shankar's newest directorial venture after Robot 2.0 (2018). The film is said to be released in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil versions.

The actor formally made the announcement of his part in the film on Instagram on February 12, 2021, and said he was "excited to be a part of Shankar Sir's cinematic brilliance produced by Raju garu and Shirish garu."

Upcoming Ram Charan movies

Currently, Ram Charan's next is another big release, Acharya. This film will see father and son duo Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan, act side by side along with leading ladies Kajal Aggarwal and Pooja Hegde. The film started the shoot in early 2020, but faced many halts due to the coronavirus. It was slated to release in May 2021, but due to the second wave, the release has been pushed further.

RRR is still the most hyped one among all of Ram Charan movies as it also stars Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn. The cast has been dropping promo images of the film as well and increasing the anticipation among fans. The cast also took part in a video that encouraged fans to wear masks and vaccinate themselves to fight the pandemic. This will be Ram Charan's second film with the director after Magadheera.

IMAGE: RAM CHARAN INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.