Ram Charan-Upasana Celebrate Early Christmas With Allu Arjun And Others

Ram Charan and Upasana recently shared a picture on social media, giving their followers a glimpse of the early Christmas celebrations at the Konidela house. Other than the couple, the picture also included 'Pushpa' star Allu Arjun and his wife Sneha Reddy among others. Sharing an identical post on Instagram, on Tuesday, parents-to-be Upasana Konidela and Ram Charan wrote, "Mega cousins." Their caption was accompanied by the hashtag Secret Santa.

In the picture, the Allu-Konidela family can be seen posing together. Ram Charan can be seen holding his pet dog.

Check out Upasana's early Christmas picture here:

The picture also features Niharika Konidela, Sreeja Konidela, Sushmita Konidela, Varun Konidela, Neela Shah, and Sai Dharam Tej among others.

Upasana and Ram Charan have made it a tradition to host a Christmas party every year to play secret Santa with their cousins and other family members.

Upasana and Ram Charan are expecting their first child

Ram Charan and Upasana recently announced that they are expexting their first child. Ram married Upasana in 2012. Sharing the news on Instagram, the couple wrote, "With the blessing of Shri Hanumanji, we are delighted to share that Upasana and Ram Charan are expecting their first child. With love and gratitude, Surekha and Chiranjeevi Konidela and Shobna and Anil Kamineni."

Check out Upasana's post here:

Upasana often shares pictures and videos on her Instagram handle. She recently visited Japan with her husband Ram Charan for the release of his film 'RRR', also starring Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn, and Alia Bhatt. The star-wife shared many pictures from her visit.

Check out her pictures here:

The couple also visited Africa. Upasana shared a cute video from her trip on her Instagram handle. She captioned her post, "Untamed Africa."

Check out the video here:

About the power couple

Ram Charan was recently seen in his father Chiranjeevi's film 'Acharya.' Meanwhile, Upasana is a third-generation entrepreneur and philanthropist from the Apollo Hospitals family in India.