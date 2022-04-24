Ram Charan, Upasana, Chiranjeevi & Pooja Hegde Attend 'Acharya' Pre-release Bash; See Pics

After completing the Punjab shooting schedule of RC 15, South sensation Ram Charan returned to Hyderabad to take part in the promotions of his upcoming film, Acharya. Just days ahead of the movie's premiere, Ram Charan with his wife Upasana Konidela attended the film's pre-release event with Chiranjeevi and Pooja Hegde. Needless to say, fans have showered immense love on the new photos of the couple, hailing them as a 'perfect match' for each other.

Ram Charan poses with Upasana at 'Acharya' pre-release event

In the photo that is currently doing rounds on social media, the celebrity couple can be seen bringing out their ace ethnic game into play. While Ram Charan opted for an all-black Kurta set which is accentuated with a sandalwood tilak on his forehead, his wife Upsana dazzled in a sheer blue saree featuring eccentric floral embroidery work done in white threads all over it. Within just hours after shared, the new picture has garnered thousands of likes on Instagram. Take a look at it below:

Pooja Hegde dazzles in a yellow saree

Helmed by Koratala Siva, Ram Charan's forthcoming movie, Acharya, is all set to hit the big screens on April 29, 2022. Apart from the RRR actor, the film also features his father and megastar Chiranjeevi and Pooja Hegde in pivotal roles. Bankrolled jointly under the banners of Matinee Entertainment and Konidela Production, Acharya's background music is scored by Mani Sharma. Watch the trailer of Acharya below:

The latest photoo of Ram Charan and Upasana comes just a day after the RRR fame paid homage to Indian soldiers who have sacrificed their lives to protect India in the line of duty. Ram Charan took to Instagram to share special glimpses of his visit to the event, wherein Ram Charan can be seen posing with the Indian army. While sharing the photos online, he wrote, "Truly an honour to be a part of the Azad Ka Amrit Mahotsav to pay tribute to the real heroes who sacrificed their lives for our freedom #75yearsofIndependence #IndianArmy". Check out the image here:

Image: Instagram/ @alwaysramcharan/ @ramcharangalaxy