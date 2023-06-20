Ram Charan, Upasana Kamineni Embrace Parenthood; Welcome Baby Girl

Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni Konidela welcomed their first child on June 20. The couple was blessed with a baby girl. As per a medical bulletin from Apollo Hospitals, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, both the mother and the baby are doing fine.

Ram Charan's father, Megastar Chiranjeevi had shared the news of Upasana's pregnancy last year in December.

The couple recently celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary.

The RRR star has been devoting time to his wife amid professional commitments.

Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela blessed with baby girl

Upasana and Ram Charan checked into Apollo Hospitals on Monday. A video of the couple had gone viral on social media, with congratulatory messages pouring in advance. As per the hospital administration, the couple welcomed their baby girl in the wee hours of June 20 and both the newborn and the mother are doing fine. Fans and well-wishers flooded social media with wishes for the new parents.

Throwback to multiple baby showers for Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni

Upasana accompanied Ram Charan to the US ahead of the Oscars 2023 in March. They spent some quality time together as the Telugu star campaigned for RRR in the west. Ahead of the arrival of the newborn, the couple threw a series of baby showers. In April, Upasana shared glimpses of her all-white baby shower held in Dubai. The celebrations were attended by the couple's family members and friends.

Later that month, Upasana shared a video from another baby shower in Hyderabad. Allu Arjun’s elder brother’s wife, Allu Neelu Shah, was also in attendance at the intimate ceremony. Upasana donned a blue dress kept her makeup minimal for the special occasion.

Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela got marrried in June 2002. The couple announced their pregnancy in December 2022. Since then, the new mother has been vocal about the challenges she faced during her pregnancy and the pressures of conceiving a child within a few years of marriage.