Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni To Welcome First Baby In US? Here's What RRR Star Has To Say

Ram Charan and his entrepreneur wife Upasana Kamineni announced their first pregnancy back in December 2022. The RRR star recently appeared on the Good Morning America show and spoke about the experience of expecting his first baby and how things are shaping up for the couple in the coming time.

Ram Charan and Upasana are extremely private people. But when the Telugu actor appeared on GMA, he did not hold back from spilling some details about the couple's pregnancy.

Ram Charan on being away from Upasana Kamineni

When the hosts on GMA asked Ram Charan about the pregnancy of his wife and congratulated him, he smiled and said that he regrets not being able to be with his wife at this moment. "How much new dad fear do you have?" was the question posed to him. Responding to this, Ram Charan said, "All of these years when we did not plan, I was pretty available for my wife. Right now, I am packing and unpacking so much."

Will Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni welcome baby in the US?

In the same interview, Ram Charan shared that he would be taking the contact details of Dr Jennifer Ashton, who was one of the hosts on GMA. Jennifer is ABC's Chief Medical Correspondent and a gynaecologist. "I am glad I met you. I will be taking your number. My wife is going to be in the US for a while." To this, Jennifer said, "It would be an honour to deliver your baby."

This has given rise to the speculation if Ram Charan and Upasana will be welcoming their first baby in the US or India.

Meanwhile, Ram Charan will be seen in RC 15 next, opposite Kiara Advani. S Shankar is directing it. At the Oscars, he will be representing team RRR and India, where Naatu Naatu is nominated for Best Song (Motion Picture).