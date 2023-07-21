Ram Charan, Wife Upasana Kamineni Pose With Daughter Klin Kaara In Unseen Family Photo

Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni’s daughter Klin Kaara turned a month old on June 20. The newborn shared her one-month birthday with her mother’s birthday on July 20. On the occasion, Upasana’s mother shared an unseen photo of the baby with the new parents.

3 things you need to know

Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni became parents after nearly 11 years of marriage.

The baby is being brought up at Chiranjeevi's house.

The newborn's name signifies "a transformative, purifying energy that brings about a spiritual awakening”.

Upasana Konidela gets a special gift from daughter

Upasana’s mother, Shobana Kamineni took to Instagram to share an unseen picture of her daughter, son-in-law Ram Charan with their newborn. In the photo, the new parents could be seen holding the baby daughter in their arms as they smiled at the camera.

A cake for Upasana over which ‘happy birthday mom’ was carved and a one-month birthday cake for Klin Kaara could also be seen in the photo.

(Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela posed for the twin celebrations yesterday | Image: Sobana Kamineni/Instagram)

Along with the picture, Sobana also penned a note for her daughter Upasana. She wrote, “You have given dad, me and our entire generation the gift of becoming grandparents to the sweetest baby Kaara. Love you lots....” Wishing her granddaughter on completing her first month of birth, she mentioned, "It’s been a month of joy’.

Ram Charan gets emotional holding baby girl

As Klin Kaara turned a month old, Ram Charan took to his Instagram to share a video of some unseen moments from the day of her birth. The video showed footage from the couple’s wedding, their moments before the birth of the baby, their parents getting emotional, fans waiting for them at the exit and glimpses from her naming ceremony.

(Ram Charan holds Klin Kaara in his hands for the first time after her birth| Image: Ram Charan/Instagram)

Talking about the anticipation about the baby's birth, the RRR actor said, “It was very tense, it had to be done properly, the second the baby come out is when I was relieved and really enjoyed the nine months process." The video showed Ram getting emotional as he held his daughter for the first time.