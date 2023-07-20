Ram Charan Wishes Wife Upasana In Unseen Video; Celebrates One Month Birthday Of Daughter

Ram Charan's wife, Upasana Kamineni, is celebrating her 34th birthday today (July 20). The star wife and entreprenuer has been receiving wishes from all corners. A while ago, the RRR star shared a video on his social media handle, wishing his "dearest Upsi". Also, the special day marks the one-month birthday of their daughter Klin Kaara.

3 things you need to know

The couple celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary in June.

They welcomed their daughter on June 20.

The couple revealed the name of their daughter earlier this month.

Inside Ram Charan's birthday post for wife Upasana

As the day marks both Upasana's 34th birthday and their daughter's first month birthday, the actor shared an unseen video on his Instagram handle, speaking about his wife and their newborn baby. The video also featured megastar Chiranjeevi and his wife, Surekha Konidala.

The video opens with Upasana and Ram Charan expressing their excitement about welcoming their first child. Upasana says, "8 months was a breeze," while the actor completes, "Then the real game started." He added, "Lot of people, lot of stress and 11 years got over. What are these two people doing? I guess, everything finds its own place in time and this baby found its time. It's been real."

(Ram Charan shared this picture on his 11th wedding anniversary | Image: Ram Charan/Instagram)

Calling Upasana, the better partner, he said, "Nobody has sacrificed more than the other people (Ram Charan, Upasana). I think she had a better partnership. She was better in this 11 years partnership."

In the caption, he wrote a birthday note that read, "Happy Birthday dearest Upsi & Happy one month birthday dearest Kaara. You are our best gift Upasana."

Chiranjeevi's reaction to seeing his granddaughter for the first time

The video documents the first reaction of the Konidela and Kamineni families. In the clip, the megastar says, "All of us are eagerly waiting to hold the little star." In the next frame, we can see him getting emotional upon seeing his granddaughter.

(Chiranjeevi shared this picture from naming ceremony of his granddaughter | Image: Chiranjeevi/Twitter)

Meanwhile, earlier this month, the couple announced the name of their daughter in an intimate naming ceremony attended by Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun, and Allu Sirish among others.