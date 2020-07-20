Ram Charan Wishes Wife Upasana On Her B'day; Rana Daggubati, Sania Mirza Also Share Wishes

Ram Charan recently posted a picture on Instagram that featured his wife, Upasana Kamineni Konidela, with warm wishes for her birthday. Ram mentioned how kind Upasana was and how her kindness would always be rewarded. Other celebs to wish Upasana were Rana Daggubati, Sania Mirza, Rakul Preet Singh, and more. Upasana has turned 31 today, on July 20, 2020. Take a look at Ram's post:

Ram Charan wishes wife Upasana on birthday

Ram Charan took to his Instagram to wish his wife a happy birthday. The picture features lavender and yellow flowers as Upasana looks into the distance. He also added a lovely caption about kindness. Ram wrote, "Your act of kindness , no matter how small, is never wasted. hope you continue do so..as rewards will follow. Happy birthday!!". Many fans and admirers responded to the post. Most of them wished Upasana a Happy Birthday. Take a look at the comments:

Pic Credit: Ram Charan's Instagram

Many other celebs also took to their Instagram to wish Upasana on her birthday. Actor Rana Daggubati posted an image featuring himself with Upanasa and Ram on his Instagram story. He then wished her a very happy birthday. Take a look:

Pic Credit: Rana Daggubati's Instagram

Next actor to wish Upasana was Rakul Preet Singh who wished Upasana and wrote, "You go girl". Upasana thanked Rakul and also mentioned that she missed having fun with Rakul. Take a look:

Pic Credit: Upasana Kamineni Konidela's Instagram

Tanya Ghavri, a very famous celebrity stylist, also uploaded a picture of Upasana in a yellow saree and wished her a very happy birthday. Upasana is often styled by Tanya and the two are very good friends. Upasana also thanked her and re-posted the story on her Instagram. Take a look at the post:

Pic Credit: Upasana Kamineni Konidela's Instagram

Sania Mirza also uploaded a couple of snaps with Upasana and wished her. The two are very good friends and are often spotted together. Sania also showered Upasana with warm wishes and Upasana thanked her for the same. Check out her post:

Pic Credit: Upasana Kamineni Konidela's Instagram

Promo Pic Credit: Upasana Kamineni Konidela's Instagram

