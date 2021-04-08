Last Updated:

Ram Charan Wishes 'Yevadu' Co-star Allu Arjun & 'handsome Bro' Akhil Akkineni On B'day

As actors Allu Arjun and Akhil Akkineni turned a year older on April 8, 'RRR's' Ram Charan shared photos with them and penned sweet notes as well. Take a look.

Written By
Alifiya Shaiwala
Source: Ram Charan/ Akhil Akkineni Instagram

Source: Ram Charan/ Akhil Akkineni Instagram


Actor Allu Arjun turned a year older on April 8, Thursday. Meanwhile, actor Akhil Akkineni also celebrates his birthday today. While wishes have been pouring in for the two stars, Ram Charan also took to Instagram and penned sweet notes for the duo. Firstly, he wished his Yevadu co-star Allu Arjun by sharing a throwback picture. Looked like the duo was busy at an event and they were snapped while talking to each other.

READ | Allu Arjun's birthday quiz: How well do you truly know the actor's filmography?

Ram Charan wrote, "Happy birthday, Allu Arjun. Wishing you a fantastic year ahead." Meanwhile, he shared a picture of Akhil Akkineni while the latter was busy munching on some pizzas. The RRR star went on to call the Most Eligible Bachelor actor a "beautiful soul" and wished his "handsome brother" on his 27th birthday. 

READ | Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa Raj's' style & action turns him into an 'icon star'; watch teaser

Ram Charan wishes Akhil and Arjun 

On the eve of Allu Arjun’s birthday, the makers of his upcoming film Pushpa treated fans to a teaser of his outing. The video gave a sneak peek into the star's never-seen-before avatar. While fans have seen him playing the roles of funny and romantic characters, Allu as Pushpa Raj in his new movie video looked all bronzed and fierce. The teaser also gave a glimpse of Rashmika Mandanna's character, who plays the female lead in the film. Mandanna wrote, "Happy birthday in advance to our Pushpa Raj. You are an absolute fire on screen." On Allu Arjun's birthday, wished poured in from many other celebs and scores of fans. 

READ | With Akshay Kumar, 45 crew members of upcoming film 'Ram Setu' also contract COVID-19

Meanwhile, Akkineni Akhil also shared the first look poster of his next movie, Agent. Akhil Akkineni joined hands with director Surender Reddy, whose last film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy was a hit. In the poster, the actor donned the look of an agent, with long hair and a beard. While Vakkantham Vamsi has penned the story of the film, it will be produced by Ramabrahmam Sunkara under the banners of Anil Sunkara’s AK Entertainments and Surender 2 Cinema. While sharing the poster, Akhil wrote, "Presenting to you the new me." He mentioned that he's happy to be working with a high-quality technical team and is all set to create some magic with them.

READ | Ram Charan gives a glimpse of 'strong mornings', says 'can’t start better'

 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT