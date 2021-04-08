Ram Charan Wishes 'Yevadu' Co-star Allu Arjun & 'handsome Bro' Akhil Akkineni On B'day

Actor Allu Arjun turned a year older on April 8, Thursday. Meanwhile, actor Akhil Akkineni also celebrates his birthday today. While wishes have been pouring in for the two stars, Ram Charan also took to Instagram and penned sweet notes for the duo. Firstly, he wished his Yevadu co-star Allu Arjun by sharing a throwback picture. Looked like the duo was busy at an event and they were snapped while talking to each other.

Ram Charan wrote, "Happy birthday, Allu Arjun. Wishing you a fantastic year ahead." Meanwhile, he shared a picture of Akhil Akkineni while the latter was busy munching on some pizzas. The RRR star went on to call the Most Eligible Bachelor actor a "beautiful soul" and wished his "handsome brother" on his 27th birthday.

Ram Charan wishes Akhil and Arjun

On the eve of Allu Arjun’s birthday, the makers of his upcoming film Pushpa treated fans to a teaser of his outing. The video gave a sneak peek into the star's never-seen-before avatar. While fans have seen him playing the roles of funny and romantic characters, Allu as Pushpa Raj in his new movie video looked all bronzed and fierce. The teaser also gave a glimpse of Rashmika Mandanna's character, who plays the female lead in the film. Mandanna wrote, "Happy birthday in advance to our Pushpa Raj. You are an absolute fire on screen." On Allu Arjun's birthday, wished poured in from many other celebs and scores of fans.

Meanwhile, Akkineni Akhil also shared the first look poster of his next movie, Agent. Akhil Akkineni joined hands with director Surender Reddy, whose last film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy was a hit. In the poster, the actor donned the look of an agent, with long hair and a beard. While Vakkantham Vamsi has penned the story of the film, it will be produced by Ramabrahmam Sunkara under the banners of Anil Sunkara’s AK Entertainments and Surender 2 Cinema. While sharing the poster, Akhil wrote, "Presenting to you the new me." He mentioned that he's happy to be working with a high-quality technical team and is all set to create some magic with them.

PRESENTING TO YOU A NEW ME



Crafted by the man himself, Mr @DirSurender ! Thank you sir, I officially surrender to Surender.

A big thank you to my dynamic producer @AnilSunkara1 garu as well.



AGENT Loading ðŸ”¥#Agent #AgentLoading @AKentsOfficial @S2C_Offl pic.twitter.com/xVRGyf3z5I — Akhil Akkineni (@AkhilAkkineni8) April 8, 2021

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.