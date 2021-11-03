Ram Charan Wraps The First Shoot Schedule Of Director Shankar's 'RC15'

Ram Charan earlier this year in September kickstarted his project with director Shankar that is tentatively titled RC15. The team of the movie has now completed the first schedule of the shoot and some Adrenaline pumping special sequences were shot. The team is reportedly quite happy with the way the scenes have taken shape.

Ram Charan wraps the first schedule of RC 15

Ram Charan's upcoming project has created quite a stir among the fans as he will be collaborating with director Shankar for the first time. The movie also marks director Shankar's first straight Telugu movie. The team has completed its first schedule of shoots in Pune, Satara and Phaeton. Adrenaline pumping special sequences were shot during this schedule and the team led by the director Shankar are happy with the way the scenes have taken shape. The movie also stars Kiara Advani, Jayaram, Anjali, Sunil, Srikanth and Naveen Chandra.

Earlier this year, Producer Dil Raju’s production company, Sri Venkateswara Creations via their Twitter handle announced that the movie would go on floors post a customary pooja that will take place on September 8. They wrote, "The core team of #RC15!! It’s a privilege to work with Mega Powerstar@AlwaysRamCharan & Maverick Director @shankarshanmugh for #SVC50 Pooja Ceremony Tomorrow Stay Tuned !!."

Ram Charan in RRR

Meanwhile, Ram Charan is gearing up for the release of his period action drama RRR. Directed by SS Rajamouli the movie also stars Jr. NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in the lead roles. The movie is a fictional story about two Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju (portrayed by Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (portrayed by N T Rama Rao Jr.), who fought against the British Raj and Nizam of Hyderabad respectively.

Set in 1920, the plot explores the undocumented period in their lives when both the revolutionaries choose to go into oblivion before they began the fight for their country. RRR was initially scheduled for theatrical release on July 30, 2020, which was deferred due to production delays and followed by the COVID-19 pandemic. The film is now scheduled to release on October 13, 2021, in multiple languages including Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada, and also in international languages.

