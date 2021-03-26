Ram Charan's Birthday: Remember When He Nailed The 'Real Man' Challenge?

Actor Ram Charan is celebrating his birthday on March 27 and thus fans of the actor have been showering him with wishes. The actor over the years has garnered tremendous fame for the movies he has done. Starring in several roles in the past couple of years, Ram Charan has cemented his place in the film industry. He often experiments with his characters and is known for his versatility on screen. Last year, the actor gained praises from fans for a whole different reason. The actor was nominated by SS Rajamouli under the hashtag Be The Real Man. Ram Charan went on to post a video for the same and gained the love and appreciation of his fans through the post.

Remember when Ram Charan nailed The "Real Man" challenge?

In the video posted on social media, Ram Charan was seen doing house chores. The actor was seen cleaning clothes, by carrying a whole bucket full of clothes from one end to the other. He was also seen mopping the floor and trying to clean the corners of the house with his efforts. The video also showed Ram Charan watering the plants and preparing a beverage for his wife. The video showed a timelapse of all these chores that Ram Charan did throughout the day and thus fans were amazed looking at his dedication. The actor went on to write in the caption that one needs to take pride in doing chores at home.

He adds that one can be a real man by helping the women and sharing the workload of the house. Thus the actor gave out a strong message last year through the video and the hashtag campaign that had begun. He was highly praised for his stance on the hashtag and went on to gain several positive messages from fans who were amazed by him. The video itself went on to garner over 4 lakh views with over 10 thousand retweets at the time. Ram Charan, however, did not stop and went on to tag Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh along with his friend Rana Daggubati and Sharwanand. Fans were amazed by his motivation to push and motivate others to also do the same and therefore fans praised his noble gesture in the comments section of the post.