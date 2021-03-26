Ram Charan's Birthday: When The Actor Came Out In Support Of His Bodyguards

Actor Ram Charan will celebrate his birthday tomorrow, on March 27, and here we take a look back at one instance when the actor stood up for his bodyguards. A few years back, the actor got himself into trouble when two of his bodyguards allegedly assaulted two individuals. The Bruce Lee: The Fighter actor, at the time, came out in support of his bodyguards mentioning quite clearly that it was a minor scuffle and the two men had been behaving rudely which provoked the actions of his bodyguards.

When Ram Charan came out in support of his bodyguards

According to a report published by Outlook India, the Magadheera actor had gone on to say that the two software professionals had been following him on the road. He had added that since he had been shooting for several days in a row, he had decided to take his wife out that evening. However, due to a signal post, the actor had halted his car and was waiting patiently for the lights to turn green. It was at this time that the two individuals had approached the car he was in and began snapping pictures. Ram Charan was accustomed to this behaviour, however, he felt his wife was not comfortable with cameras constantly flashing and thus had requested the boys to stop clicking pictures.

It was at this moment that Ram Charan had alleged that the boys spoke rudely to him due to which the actor had asked his bodyguards to handle the situation. The Vinaya Vidheya Rama actor reportedly said that the boys misbehaved with him which prompted the bodyguard to take matters into their own hands. The parties had then gone to the police station but did not lodge any complaint as Ram Charan did not want to spoil their careers. The actor had mentioned that his bodyguards only tried to protect him during the incident and any pictures showing him beating the boys were fake or morphed. He had also requested the media then to not drag the incident further, calling it a minor scuffle between two techies.

