Ram Charan's Fan Walks 264 Km To Meet And Gift Him A Portrait Made Of Rice; Pics Go Viral

Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer period-actioner Rise Roar Revolt (RRR) witnessed an exceptional run at the box office. In the film, Charan garnered all the attention with his flawless acting skills emerging as one of the most sought-after actors down south. Post the success of his pan-India film RRR, the actor's fan following eventually increased all over India.

In the recent past, fans of Ram Charan all across the globe have gone above and beyond to express their love and support for the star in several ways. But one of the interesting incidents of a fan from Gadwal is doing rounds on the internet wherein he paid tribute to his favourite star in a unique way.

Ram Charan's ardent fan walks 264 km to give him a special surprise

Recently, one of Ram Charan's ardent fans named Jairaj expressed his love for the actor in the most unique and special way. Reportedly, the fan walked 264 km to meet Charan. Moreover, he paid tribute to the star by creating his portrait with rice from his paddy field. Along with this, he also gifted him two rice bags grown in his field.

Despite his busy schedule, the south actor took some time out and met his fan at his residence in Hyderabad. The duo interacted with each other when the fan presented the portrait to Charan. The two also posed with each other for a happy pic flaunting their beautiful smiles. Glimpses of the same are doing rounds on social media with several fan pages uploading the same on their Instagram handle.

Here, take a look-

Ram Charan on the work front

On the professional front, Ram Charan was last seen in Acharya alongside his superstar father Chiranjeevi. Written and directed by Koratala Siva, the film hit theatres on April 29, 2022, but failed to impress the audience. He will next be seen in a tentatively titled film RC 15 with Kiara Advani as his co-star. The film marks the leading actors' second collaboration after the 2019 Telugu action-thriller Vinaya Vidheya Rama.

As per media speculations, the actor will appear in the role of an IAS officer in the actioner. Produced by Dil Raju and Sirish under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations, the film also stars Anjali, Jayaram, Sunil, Srikanth, and Naveen Chandra in pivotal roles.

Image: Instagram@_filmybox_