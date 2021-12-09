Ram Charan's Father Chiranjeevi, Director Ayan Mukerji & More Rave Over 'RRR' Trailer

The film industry is buzzing with excitement over the release of the trailer of Telugu-language period actioner 'Rise Roar Revolt' (RRR) starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR. The movie trailer packed with action sequences involving heavy use of VFX, weapons and stunts pledges a stunning visual treat along with a heartwarming story to the audience. Needless to say, many have been left impressed with the trailer as they took to their social media to talk about the same.

Ayan Mukerji, Chiranjeevi and more react to RRR trailer

Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Brahmastra, took to his Instagram handle to dedicate a lengthy post to director S. S. Rajamouli and admitted that he was 'Mind-blown, overwhelmed and beyond excited' after watching the trailer. He wrote,

''Find myself sitting in the office today unable to do anything except think about RRR. Feel child-like, unable to contain my excitement, and so I share it here now - my abundant respect and love for Rajamouli Sir & the Absolute Master of Cinema that he is!'' He also talked about the director's powerful vision to bring the power of cinema on the screen. He added,

''The spirit of SS Rajamouli has hung over my personal journey over the last few years… because the success of Bahubali truly energised us, and gave us the confidence to take on the mammoth journey of creating Brahmāstra, no matter the hurdles involved. Bahubali gave us a benchmark to work towards… showed us the power of cinema and a truly national movie !''

He continued, ''I personally had very high expectations of what RRR would be… and then watching the Trailer, surpassed those for me. Emotion. Story. Heroism. Unforgettable Images. Not one but many. True Cinematic Spectacle. The Master Film-maker uniting us with Movie Magic.''

Ram Charan's father Chiranjeevi Konidela and cousin Sai Dharam Tej also complimented the trailer as they shared it with their followers. Chiranjeevi promised to catch the film on January 7 in the theatre. On the other hand, Dharam Tej wrote, ''ThRee bRotheRs together taking telugu cinema to the next level''

RRR Trailer బీభత్సం ...ఇక ప్రభంజనం కోసం జనవరి 7 వరకు ఎదురుచూస్తుంటాను. — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) December 9, 2021

CAPTAIN “R” @ssrajamouli you’re on fire 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 all the best to TEAM RRR!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/lyAUEmN27G — Rana Daggubati (@RanaDaggubati) December 9, 2021

Directed by S. S. Rajamouli, the film revolves around the fictional tale of two freedom fighters namely Alluri Sitarama Raju, played by Ram Charan and Kumram Bheem played by Jr NTR in the early 20th century. The movie also features Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in significant roles.

Image: Instagram/@alwaysramcharan/ayan_mukerji/chiranjeevikonidela