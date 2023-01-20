Ram Charan's 'proud Mother-in-law' Dances To 'Naatu Naatu'; Fans Call Her 'Super Amma'

Actor Ram Charan is currently basking in the success of his film 'RRR'. Recently, his 'proud' mother-in-law, Shobana Kamineni grooved to the hook step of the 'Golden Globe' winning song 'Naatu Naatu'. The actor's wife Upasana Konidela took to social media and shared a video of her mother dancing on the streets of Davos, Switzerland.

Ram Charan's mother-in-law Shobhana was attending the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum. In the video, she opted for an all-black look teamed up with a printed scarf. While dancing, she was also singing the lyrics of the song.

Sharing the video on her Twitter account, Upasana wrote, "Very proud mother in law – #NatuNatu in Davos Love mom @shobanakamineni.” As soon as the video dropped, it went viral and fans from all over the world started reacting to it. The fans even addressed her as 'Super Amma'.

Very proud mother in law - #NatuNatu in Davos ❤️🤩

Love mom @shobanakamineni https://t.co/yBc6CI4f79 — Upasana Konidela (@upasanakonidela) January 18, 2023

'RRR' creating history overseas

Recently, the team of 'RRR' attended international award ceremonies including Golden Globe and Critics' Choice Awards. At the Golden Globes ceremony, MM Keervani-composed song 'Naatu Naatu' bagged the 'Best Original Song' award.

At an event after Golden Globes, MM Keervaani and SS Rajamouli also met filmmakers James Cameron and Steven Spielberg who praised them for their hard work. Keeravani and Rajamouli took to social media and expressed their excitement on meeting the two Hollywood filmmakers.

'RRR' also recently won two Critics' Choice Awards for Best Foreign Language Film and Best Song.

The film starring Ram Charan, Jr. NTR, Alia Bhatt, and Ajay Devgn is also rooting for the Oscars. Until now, the movie has reportedly collected Rs.1200 crore at the global box office.