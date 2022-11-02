South star Ram Charan who is currently spending some quality time with family in Africa, faced a roadblock after his upcoming film with Gowtam Tinnanuri got shelved. The actor who stole the limelight with his last outing, RRR was supposedly set to star in a yet-untitled Telugu project with filmmaker Gowtam.

However, now as per Charan's digital publicist, the project--dubbed RC 16, has been dropped for reasons unknown. Ram Charan, who was recently seen in SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR followed by Acharya, is currently shooting for an untitled Telugu-Tamil bilingual project with filmmaker Shankar.

Ram Charan’s RC 16 Gowtam Tinnanuri shelved

Post completing the project, he was supposed to begin work on Gowtam’s project early next year. However, the actor's publicist confirmed that the project has been shelved and that the star shall announce his next project soon. "Our MegaPowerStar @AlwaysRamCharan garu's next project #RC16 with Gowtam is not happening as previously announced, hope & wish it to happen at a later point in time!#RamCharan garu's new project announcement will be unveiled officially very soon, whatever the combo is, it will be lit," publicist Siva Cherry updated on Twitter.

Our MegaPowerStar @AlwaysRamCharan garu's next project #RC16 vth gowtam is not happening as previously announced, hope & wish it to happen at later point of time!#RamCharan garu's new project announcement vl b Unveiling officially verysoon,whatever the combo is, it vl be lit💥 — SivaCherry (@sivacherry9) October 31, 2022

This year in April, when such rumours rose, Ram Charan dismissed the same in a media interaction and confirmed that RC16 is very much on. "Gowtam is working on an action-oriented commercial drama. There have been rumours that he is penning a sports drama, but that isn't true. We are working on an action film. I have given him a free hand. I am excited about collaborating with a talented filmmaker like Gowtam," Pinkvilla quoted Charan as saying.

Other than Ram Charan, Pushpa fame star Rashmika Mandanna was considered to play the leading lady in the movie. The now-shelved film was being bankrolled by UV Creations in association with NVR Cinema. Meanwhile, other than RC16, the actor will next be seen in Shankar’s film, RC 15 alongside Kiara Advani. The film is produced by Dil Raju and Sirish under Sri Venkateswara Creations. The actor recently flew to Rajahmundry, Andhra Pradesh for the next leg of RC15.

IMAGE: Instagram/AlwaysRamCharan