Ram Charan's Sister-in-law Anushpala Kamineni Marries Racer Armaan Ebrahim; See Pics

The trailer launch of RRR was one of the highlights of Thursday. There was one notable absentee at the event held in Mumbai. Ram Charan was missing from the event, while his co-stars Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and Jr NTR gathered.

The reason behind the absence of Ram Charan from the SS Rajamouli's RRR event was that he was busy with the celebrations of his sister-in-law's wedding. Ram Charan's sister-in-law, Anushpala Kamineni has tied the knot with car racer Armaan Ebrahim. The Tollywood actor looked his dapper best at the event as he donned a light-coloured sherwani, alongside his wife, Upasana Kamineni .

Ram Charan, wife Upasana dazzle at Anushpala Kamineni's wedding

Upasana took to Instagram to drop stunning pictures from the event. In the snaps, Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni could be seen accompanying the bride, dressed in all her glory in pink traditional saree and traditional jewellery. The RRR star had his sunglasses on as he walked with the bride to the 'mandap.'

The other moments involved the candids from the ceremony where the couple was all smiles, the bride kissing the groom and more.

Upasana wrote that it was a very 'special day' of her life and she was extremely grateful for the love that the family received through the rituals and after it. She conveyed her gratitude for the warm wishes and blessings for her 'darling sister.' She wrote that she was 'overwhelmed' by the love.

A snap of the couple with the latter's parents too was shared on social media.

Who are Anushpala Kamineni & Armaan Ebrahim?

Anushpala is reportedly the Vice President of family-owned Apollo Group. Upasana is Vice Chairperson of Apollo Foundation.

Armaan Ebrahim has been a well-known racer from Chennai at the start of the 200s. He has participated in events like the Formula BMW Asia, A1 Grand Prix, FIA Formula Two Championship, among others.

A video of Ram Charan and Upasana grooving to Punjabi music has also surfaced on social media. They were being made to dance by Kabir Singh fame Sachet-Parampara in the video.

Meanwhile, Ram Charan showcased various emotions, action moves and more in the trailer of RRR that was released on Thursday.

(Image: Instagram/@upasanakaminenikonidela)