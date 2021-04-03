Ram Charan's Weekly Round Up: Know What The RRR Actor Has Been Upto On His B'day Week

It has been a happening week for the Telugu star Ram Charan. From celebrating his 36th birthday to unveiling the new RRR poster many events took place for the Yevadu actor. Take a look at what Ram Charan was up to this week.

Ram Charan's RRR look

Ram Charan unveiled his first look as Alluri Sita Ramaraju from the upcoming magnum opus RRR, a day before his birthday. The film is directed by Baahulbali director SS Rajamouli. The poster showed the actor portraying great fortitude and strength and he was seen aiming a bow and an arrow with a background of mountains on fire. In the intriguing poster, Charan was seen in a dhoti, with a tilak on his forehead and showcased fierce expressions on his bruised face. Charan took to his Instagram handle to expressed his gratitude along with the poster and wrote "Bravery, honour, and integrity. A man who defined it all! It's my privilege to take on the role of #AlluriSitaRamaraju Fire. #RRR #RRRMovie."

Ram Charan's birthday celebrations

Ram Charan celebrated his 36th birthday on March 27. The birthday wishes poured for him from all over the world including several South Indian and Bollywood celebrities. Ram Charan took the time to thank them for their wishes on his Twitter handle. He got birthday wishes from his father and his co-star from the upcoming film Acharya, Chiranjeevi Konidela, Rana Dauggubati, Jr NTR, Allu Arjun, Samantha Akkineni, Mahesh Babu, Zanjeer co-star Priyanka Chopra, Kajal Agarwal, Mohanlal, Ajay Devgan, and many more.

Acting along side you is more than just a dream come true Nanna!

Thank you.



Can’t ask for a better birthday gift!



You are my #Acharya @KChiruTweets #Siddha https://t.co/sYNSsLkAlE — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) March 27, 2021

Thanks a lot for the wishes Mohan Lal Sir!@Mohanlal https://t.co/0JqQd3W7IR — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) March 28, 2021

Celebrating 3 years of Rangasthalam

Ram Charan celebrated three years of his action romance film Rangasthalam in which he played the role of Chitti Babu. Ram Charan took to his Twitter to add a montage of the pictures and video clips from the movie and stated that the memory of the film will last for a lifetime. Directed by Sukumar, the film had Samantha Akkineni playing the female lead and Pooja Hegde also played a key role. Ram Charan wrote in the tweet “Few memories last a lifetime... One such is #Rangasthalam! #3yearsofrangasthalam" tagging a few cast and crew members of the film.

Release of the first single from Acharya

Ram Charan will be starring in the action-drama film Acharya along with his father Chiranjeevi, Kajal Aggarwal, and Pooja Hegde. Taking to his Twitter handle, Ram Charan shared the first single 'Laahe Laahe' along with a poster. The poster featured Chiranjeevi dancing with female dancers in traditional outfits in the background. Ram Charan wrote in the tweet "Here's the first single #LaaheLaahe from #Acharya" along with the link for the lyrical.

Promo Image Source: Ram Charan's Instagram