Last Updated:

Ram Charan's Wife And New Mom Upasana Turns 34: A Look At Couple's Family Moments

Ram Charan's wife Upasana Konidela is celebrating her 34 birthday today (July 20). On the occasion, take a look at her perfect family moments.

Regional Indian Cinema
 
| Written By
Shreya Pandey
Upasana Kamineni Konidela
1/9
Upasana Kamineni Konidela/Instagram

Upasana Kamineni Konidela is the wife of actor Ram Charan. The couple has been married for more than 10 years now. Upasana is celebrating her 34th birthday today. 

Upasana Kamineni Konidela
2/9
Upasana Kamineni Konidela/Instagram

Upasana Kamineni Konidela and Ram Charan recently embraced parenthood. The couple welcomed their daughter on June 20.  

Upasana Kamineni Konidela
3/9
Upasana Kamineni Konidela/Instagram

Recently, Upasana and Ram hosted the naming ceremony of their daughter. They named their daughter Klin Kaara. In a social media post, the new mother also revealed the meaning of the name. 

Upasana Kamineni Konidela
4/9
Upasana Kamineni Konidela/Instagram

On June 23, before returning home from the hospital, the couple posed for the media present at the venue. In the media interaction, they shared the date of the baby's naming ceremony. 

Upasana Kamineni Konidela
5/9
Upasana Kamineni Konidela/Instagram

In a video circulated online, new mother Upasana could be seen getting emotional before heading into the labour room for her delivery. She was taken to the hospital on the night of June 19. 

Upasana Kamineni Konidela
6/9
Upasana Kamineni Konidela/Instagram

Previously, a pregnant Upasana posed with Ram Charan's cousin Varun Tej at his engagement ceremony with Lavanya Tripathi. 

Upasana Kamineni Konidela
7/9
Upasana Kamineni Konidela/Instagram

During Dussehra, Upasana shared a photo with Ram Charan and his family members. The RRR actor posed with his in-laws amidst the festivities. 

Upasana Kamineni Konidela
8/9
Upasana Kamineni Konidela/Instagram

Upasana also accompanied Ram Charan during his appearance at the academy awards. She cheered for the RRR team as the song from the movie Naatu Naatu won the Oscar award. 

Upasana Kamineni Konidela
9/9
Upasana Kamineni Konidela/Instagram

Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela are also parents to their fur baby. They have a pet dog Rhyme that often appears in their social media posts. 

COMMENT
More Photos
View all
Sonam Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Neena Gupta: Celebs attend Wimbledon championship in London

Sonam Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Neena Gupta: Celebs attend Wimbledon championship in London
Gigi Hadid, Robert Downey Jr: Hollywood celebs who were arrested in drug-related case

Gigi Hadid, Robert Downey Jr: Hollywood celebs who were arrested in drug-related case
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com