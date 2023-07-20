Ram Charan's Wife And New Mom Upasana Turns 34: A Look At Couple's Family Moments

Quick links:
Upasana Kamineni Konidela is the wife of actor Ram Charan. The couple has been married for more than 10 years now. Upasana is celebrating her 34th birthday today.
Upasana Kamineni Konidela and Ram Charan recently embraced parenthood. The couple welcomed their daughter on June 20.
Recently, Upasana and Ram hosted the naming ceremony of their daughter. They named their daughter Klin Kaara. In a social media post, the new mother also revealed the meaning of the name.
On June 23, before returning home from the hospital, the couple posed for the media present at the venue. In the media interaction, they shared the date of the baby's naming ceremony.
In a video circulated online, new mother Upasana could be seen getting emotional before heading into the labour room for her delivery. She was taken to the hospital on the night of June 19.
Previously, a pregnant Upasana posed with Ram Charan's cousin Varun Tej at his engagement ceremony with Lavanya Tripathi.
During Dussehra, Upasana shared a photo with Ram Charan and his family members. The RRR actor posed with his in-laws amidst the festivities.
Upasana also accompanied Ram Charan during his appearance at the academy awards. She cheered for the RRR team as the song from the movie Naatu Naatu won the Oscar award.