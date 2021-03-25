Ram Charan's Wife Shares An Old Picture Of The Couple, Gives Her Take On 'happiness'

Actor Ram Charan is currently awaiting the release of two upcoming films namely, Acharya and RRR. Both of these movies are set to release in 2021. The actor has been married to his wife, Upasana Kamineni, for nearly nine years now. Ram Charan's wife recently shared a photo with her husband from way back when. The couple can be seen looking much younger, standing next to a bike and smiling for the camera. Upasana shared the photo with the caption, "Happy people attract happiness in their lives!

I truly believe in this. @alwaysramcharan #throwbackthursday". Take a look at Ram Charan's wife, Upasana's Instagram post below.

Fans react to Ram Charan's photo

Ram Charan's photos with his beloved wife often prompt a number of responses from adoring fans of the couple. The photo also prompted responses from notable names like musician Kanika Kapoor who left a comment calling the couple her "fav people" while actors Varun Tej and Kalyaan Dhev also dropped a couple of emojis. Many of the couples fans also commented on the photo talking about how happy the couple looked and how cute they were. Some fans commented on the photo praising Upasana's caption which they agreed with while other fans simply left heart and kiss emojis along with "aww's". Take a look at some of the reactions below.

Ram Charan's latest films

Ram Charan will next be seen in the upcoming Telugu action drama film Acharya written and directed by Koratala Siva. The film stars Charan's father and veteran actor, Chiranjeevi and Kajal Aggarwal in the lead roles while Charan is set to play a significant role in the film. Acharya is slated to release on May 13, 2021.

Ram Charan will also appear in the upcoming period action drama film RRR which will be directed by S. S. Rajamouli. The film will star N. T. Rama Rao Jr. and Ram Charan in the lead roles while actors Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, Ajay Devgn, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, and Alison Doody play supporting roles. RRR is slated to release on October 13, 2021 in multiple languages.

