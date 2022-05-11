Ram Charan's Wife Upasana Confirms Testing Positive For COVID; Gives Health Update

Ram Charan's wife Upasana Kamineni recently revealed that she tested positive for COVID-19 last week, further giving fans an update on her health. While Upasana mentioned she has recovered and is "ready to roll," she also detailed the aftermath of testing positive, with doctors prescribing paracetamol and vitamins, her mild symptoms and more. Lastly, she revealed how she only got tested as she was going to meet her grandparents in Chennai, otherwise, she wouldn't have been aware of her condition.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Wednesday, May 11, Upasana Kamineni shared a gorgeous picture of herself along with a detailed caption describing her recent diagnosis. She wrote, "Recovered & Ready to Rock & Roll- along with Rest breaks.

( learning to listen to my body )."

Further giving pointers encapsulating her diagnosis, she added,"-Mild attack cos I was vaccinated. -Doctors prescribed only paracetamol & vitamins. -Super Scared of the aftermath - ppl say I’m gng to be drained of energy, loose hair & the onset of aches and pains. ( nothing happening as of now ). -need to be mentally & physically strong not to let these affect me. -Not sure if Covid is coming back full swing ( for various reasons ) - it’s better to be safe but also live life to the fullest." She concluded by thanking the doctors for nursing her back to health.

For the uninitiated, Upasana is an entrepreneur as well as the Vice-Chairperson of a health and wellness magazine. Meanwhile, Ram Charan was recently in Vizag shooting for the Kiara Advani co-starrer, tentatively titled RC15. It is being helmed by director S. Shankar. The film marks the leading actors' second collaboration after the 2019 Telugu action-thriller Vinaya Vidheya Rama.

Charan was also seen sharing screen space with his superstar father Chiranjeevi in Acharya. Written and directed by Koratala Siva, the film hit theatres on April 29, 2022, proving to be a commercial failure. On the other hand, he was also seen in SS Rajamouli's period drama RRR, which went on to become one of the highest-grossing films in the history of Indian cinema.

Image: Instagram/@upasanakaminenikonidela