Ram Charan's Wife Upasana Gives Glimpse Of Star's 'daddy Duties' With Their Pooch; See

Superstar Ram Charan put his 'daddy duties' on display while spending time with his pooch recently. In glimpses shared by his wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela, the RRR star can be seen caressing his pet Rhyme in his arms, feeding her with his hands as well as taking her out in the garden for a walk.

Upasana and Ram welcomed their furry friend in September and shared a sweet post introducing their 'newest family member' to the fans. They have since shared myriad glimpses alongside Rhyme via social media. The furry member belongs to the Labradoodle breed.

Ram Charan takes on 'daddy' responsibilities with his pet Rhyme

Taking to her Instagram handle today, Upasana shared myriad glimpses of the actor and their furry kid, beginning with Rhyme adorably stationed on a seat with a stuffed toy. In her next story, one could see Ram wrapping the little one in his arms while travelling. The actor looks dapper with a pair of shades and a cloth wrapped around his mouth. Other glimpses showcase the duo's playtime as well as their park outing. With the stills, Upasana added hashtags like "#daddy duties and #rcrhyme". Take a look.

Meanwhile, Ram Charan will be seen in SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR alongside Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, and Ajay Devgn. Earlier slated to hit the theatres on January 7, the film has faced postponement owing to the recent spike in COVID-19 cases. The period drama charts the story of two freedom fighters in the 1920s who braved the British together in the pre-Independence era. The fictional retelling narrates how a British governor captured a girl, with Komaram Bheem turning a 'protector' for her. Alluri Sitarama Raju is then deployed by the British to catch hold of Bheem. The duo further develops a beautiful friendship and promises to give it all for their bond

He will also be reuniting with his Rangasthalam director Sukumar for an upcoming project. In an interview with Pinkvilla, the actor said the upcoming movie had been on the cards while he was still working on the period drama Rangasthalam. He also has an upcoming action thriller with Kiara Advani in the pipeline.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @UPASANAKAMINENIKONIDELA)