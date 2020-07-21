Ram Charan's Wife Upasana Kamineni Adopts An Elephant On Her B'day, Donates ₹5 Lakh To Zoo

South film industry’s very popular actor Ram Charan's wife, Upasana Kamineni, is an entrepreneur and is also the Vice-Chairman of the Apollo Charity. The 30-year-old is also the Chief Editor of the health magazine, B Positive, and is often spotted taking part in many other social works. Ram Charan’s wife, who celebrated her birthday on July 20, 2020, did something extraordinary on the day. Upasana Kamineni adopted an elephant from the Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad in order to celebrate her birthday. Read ahead to know.

Also Read | Housefull 4 Is Rana Dagubatti's First Comedy Film In Bollywood

Upasana Kamineni adopts an elephant on her birthday

Upasana Kamineni, who turned a year older on July 20, 2020, celebrated the day by showing love towards animals and in fact even taking it to the next level. The wife of the superstar came ahead and adopted an elephant from the Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad. Upasana Kamineni promised the people at the zoo that she will be taking care of the elephant she adopted, named Rani, for a year. The news gained attention from fans all over when one of Upasana Kamineni’s fan accounts on Twitter posted a picture of the star wife with the zoo officials. The caption of the post read, “Wonderful gesture by Upasana Kamineni on her birthday. She adopted Elephant Rani for a period of one year. Upasana handed over a cheque of Rs. 5 lakhs to N. Kshitija curator of nehruzoopark in Hyderabad. #HBDUpasanaKonidela”.

Wonderful gesture by upasanakonidela Garu on her birthday.

She adopted Elephant Rani for a period of one year.

Upasana handed over a cheque of Rs. 5 lakhs to N. Kshitija curator of nehruzoopark in Hyderabad 👏#HBDUpasanaKonidela pic.twitter.com/k76qqwKfjD — Tollywood Stars (@AP_Collections) July 20, 2020

Also Read | Rafael Nadal Interacts With Fans On Instagram After US Open Win

In the picture posted by the fan account, Upasana Kamineni can be seen wearing a white colour shirt tucked outside the denim jeans she has worn. The celebrity has tied her hair in a ponytail at the back of her head and made sure to cover her face with a mask. In the picture, Upasana Kamineni can be seen presenting the zoo official with a cheque of reportedly ₹5 lakhs.

Also Read | "Salman Khan Has A Bad Habit," Says Director Ali Abbas Zafar

The Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad has suffered huge losses due to the global pandemic. As a helping hand, Upasana Kamineni decided to take care of an elephant for one year and bear all its expenses for the year.

Also Read | Bhoot Part 1: The Haunted Ship Release Date And First Look Out Now