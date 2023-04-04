Ram Charan's Wife Upasana On Late Pregnancy: Didn't Conform To Family Pressure

Ram Charan and wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela are expecting their first child after more than a decade of marriage. In a recent interview, Upasana, currently five-and-a-half months pregnant, opened up about her late pregnancy. She also shared why she thinks the couple will make great parents to their future child.

Upasana chose to embrace motherhood on her own terms

In an interview with Humans of Bombay, Upasana candidly expressed pride and excitement at the current chapter of her life, especially as she chose to embrace motherhood on her own terms and on her own time. She shared how husband Ram Charan and she, not conforming to societal and familial pressure and expectations, took a conscious decision to conceive, a decade after being married to each other.

She cited reasons of financial security and independence as the primary deciding factors. Upasana said, "So, ten years after our marriage, we have taken a call to have a kid now and I think its the best time because both of us are booming, both of us are financially secure and we can take care of our kids by ourselves". She also added how this was a mutual decision through which the couple supported each other.

Upasana on balancing marital life

Upasana has earlier also reflected on her marriage with Ram Charan. The mother-to-be believes her marriage to the actor has made her a more productive person with clarity about her goals. She shares how she actively organises her work around Ram Charan's shooting schedules so that the pair can spend some time with each other. Upasana also said that Ram Charan does not believe in the concept of 'falling in love' - she says the couple instead, believes in 'growing in love' and constantly reflecting on their shared growth.

Ram Charan and Upasana's pregnancy was announced to the world by father Chiranjeevi in a Twitter post. The couple made a recent appearance at the Oscars. Prior to this, the couple was also on a babymoon in the United States.