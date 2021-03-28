Ram Charan's Wife Upasana Reacts As He Features On NASDAQ Billboard In Times Square

As Ram Charan turned 36 on March 27, billboards of NASDAQ located at the Times Square in New York showcased posters and glimpses of the actor in a video montage. Charan's wife Upasana Kamineni shared the video on her social media handles and wrote, "This is just WOW" [sic]

Celebrations turned double for actor Ram Charan as he also unveiled his first look as Alluri Sita Ramaraju from the upcoming magnum opus RRR on his birthday. The film directed by Baahubali fame director SS Rajamouli, showed the actor portraying great valour and strength as he is seen aiming a bow and an arrow with a background full of fire. READ | 'Acharya': Chiranjeevi unveils son Ram Charan's fierce first look as Siddha

Ram Charan while sharing the poster on Twitter, expressed his emotions of playing such a powerful character. Calling it an honour and privilege to portray the character of Alluri Sita Ramaraju, the Zanjeer actor wrote, "Bravery, honour, and integrity. A man who defined it all! It's my privilege to take on the role of #AlluriSitaRamaraju Fire. #RRR #RRRMovie."

WATCH

Ram Charan to star in Shankar’s next pan-India film

Telugu film star Ram Charan is collaborating with celebrated filmmaker Shankar for a pan-India movie. Produced by Dil Raju, known for backing Telugu hits Dil, Arya, Bommarillu, Nenu Local, the yet-untitled film will release in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Raju said he is elated to team up with Charan and Shankar for the project. “We are bringing this movie to the pan India audience with a vision of creating cinema that will entertain the masses,” the producer said in a statement.

Besides this film, Charan, 35, will be seen in director SS Rajamouli''s much-anticipated period action movie "Rise Roar Revolt" ("RRR") and in a supporting role in his father Chiranjeevi’s Telugu action-drama “Acharya”. Raju has two Hindi remakes scheduled for release -- Shahid Kapoor-starrer "Jersey" and cop thriller "Hit" with Rajkummar Rao. He is also producing Telugu courtroom drama “Vakeel Saab”, starring Pawan Kalyan, which is a remake of Amitabh Bachchan-Taapsee Pannu’s “Pink”.

(With PTI inputs)