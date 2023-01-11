Ram Charan's Wife Upasana Reacts To RRR's Win At Golden Globes: 'I’m So Happy My Baby...'

SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' won the Best Original Song for the track ‘Naatu Naatu’ at Golden Globes 2023, on Wednesday. Several people from the film industry including actors, filmmakers and musicians sent their best wishes to the cast and crew of the film on this historic win.

Ram Charan’s wife, Upasana Kamineni Konidela also congratulated the 'RRR' team by posting a sweet note on her Instagram handle. In the post, Upasana wrote, "Such an honour to be a part of the #RRR family. Proudly representing & winning for Indian Cinema. #jaihind. Thank u Mr.C & Rajamouli Garu for making me part of this journey. From shooting in Ukraine to the Golden Globe Awards you have taught me that clarity of thought, hard work & perseverance pays off. I’m sooo happy my baby can experience this along with me. I’m soooooo emotional.

Check out the post here:

The mom-to-be was also present at the venue when the award was announced. She chose a multicoloured saree with a lime green expanse and a pallu with a bandhani-inspired pattern for the occasion.

Earlier, Ram Charan also uploaded a photo of the 'RRR family' on his Instagram handle before walking the Golden Globes red carpet. "THE #RRR FAMILY! On the way to the GOLDEN GLOBES @goldenglobes" the actor wrote in the caption.

Lakshmi Pranathi (Jr. NTR's wife), Upasana Kamineni (Ram's wife), and Rama Rajamouli (SS Rajamouli's wife) are also featured in the photo.

Meanwhile, RRR is also rooting for the Oscars. The final list of nominees for the Academy Awards will be out on January 24, 2023. However, the movie has made the nomination shortlist. The film has been submitted to the Academy in various categories, including Best Actor (Ram Charan and Jr. NTR), Best Picture, and Best Director (SS Rajamouli), among others.

Ram Charan and Upasana are expecting their first child

A few weeks ago, Ram Charan and Upasana announced their pregnancy on social media. The couple tied the knot in 2012 and announced their pregnancy in December 2022.