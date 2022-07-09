Ram Charan's Wife Upasana Reveals She Doesn't Want Kids; Urges Sadhguru To Talk To Her Mom

Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni are one of the most adored pairs in the south film industry. The two's love story is no less than a fairytale. The duo tied the knot in 2012 and since then they have been enjoying marital bliss. Despite being married for more than 10 years, the couple does not have any kids.

Recently, at the 17th ATA Convention, Upasana interacted with spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev where she revealed that she doesn't want kids. During the interaction, Upasana opened up about how people constantly keep questioning her about the three RRRs of her life which stands for relationship, reproduction and role.

Upasana opens up to Sadhguru about not having kids

In her recent interaction with Sadhguru, Upasana Kamineni asked the spiritual leader various questions to get a deeper insight into relationships and other aspects of life. While talking to Sadhguru Upasana poured her heart out about kids wherein she stated tt she doesn't want to have a baby due to population control. To which the Sadhguru said-

"Man is worried about carbon footprint but if the human footprint is reduced, there is no need to worry about global warming too. So, it’s good to see women who chose to not reproduce".

Impressed with Sadhguru's response Upasana says that 'she would make him speak with her mother and mother-in-law very soon.' After hearing Upasana, Sadhguru quickly responded, "I’ve spoken to many such mothers-in-law."

Upasana had shared the glimpses of her meeting with the spiritual leader on her Instagram handle with the caption, "An absolute honour to be in conversation with the Mystic.@sadhguru was amazing as usual, every topic made so much sense. Truly practical considering the circumstances the world is facing today. A must watch !"

For the unversed, Ram Charan's wife Upasana is an entrepreneur as well as the Vice-Chairperson of a health and wellness magazine by profession.

Image:Instagram@upasanakaminenikonidela/Sadhguru_facebook