Ram Charan's Wife Upasana Shares Glimpses From Her Birthday Celebration; 'Thank You All..'

Ram Charan is a doting husband to his wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela. From sharing loved-up photos with her to making her feel special on important dates, the RRR actor leaves no stones unturned in showering love on his wife.

As Upasana ringed into her 33rd birthday on July 20, Ram Charan organised a sweet surprise for his wife. On Friday, the star wife headed to her Instagram handle and shared glimpses from her birthday celebrations. Along with sharing the pictures, Upasana also penned a heartwarming note for her 'precious' husband.

Upasana shares pictures from her birthday celebrations

On Friday, Upasana took to her Instagram handle and gave fans a sneak peek into her birthday celebrations. In the pictures, the star couple was seen candidly posing in front of a table that had two beautiful cakes and flowers on it. In one of the photos, the couple is also seen blowing the candles. Upasana wore a beige-coloured outfit, Ram Charan on the other hand sported a white shirt and pants. Sharing the pictures, Upasana penned a sweet caption. She wrote, "Precious. Thank you all for making me feel special in ur own sweet way."

Take a look at the post:

Ram Charan drops stunning family portrait on wife Upasana's birthday

On Thursday, Ram Charan took to his Instagram handle and posted a family picture where he could be seen dressed in formal attire alongside Upasana, who looked gorgeous in traditional wear. Accompanying them were Chiranjeevi and his wife Surekha Konidala. Along with sharing the photo, Ram Charan sent birthday love to his dearest wife. The actor wrote, "To my dearest @upasanakaminenikonidela … happiest birthday."

Take a look:

For the unversed, Ram Charan's wife Upasana is an entrepreneur as well as the Vice-Chairperson of a health and wellness magazine by profession. She tied the knot with Acharya actor on June 14, 2012, after dating for several years.