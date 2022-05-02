Upasana Kamineni Konidela, Vice-Chairperson, CSR, Apollo Foundation and also the wife of superstar Ram Charan, has dedicated herself to the service of the people. With the help of her foundation, Upasana who makes sure healthcare reaches as many people as possible, supports over 150 old age homes all across India.

One of the pap accounts shared pictures of Upasana with some of the senior citizens from old age as she interacts with them and spends quality time. Upasana has been working extensively for years spreading awareness about revolutionizing wellness in the truest sense. Under the initiative, Billion Hearts Beating Initiative, Konidela along with Dr. Pratap C Reddy, Chairman, and Apollo Hospitals worked together to heal people in need with Empathy & Dignity.

Upasana Konidela supports 150 old age homes across India

Under the initiative, Upasana provides free medicines and essentials for Senior Citizens residing in free Old Age homes across the country. At present, around 150 Old age homes in Delhi NCR, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana are serviced on a monthly basis by the foundation. The Billion Hearts program is committed to building the largest network of old-age home support in the country to enhance the lives of the elderly. Viral Bhayani shared the pictures of the RRR star’s wife on Instagram and wrote, “Actor Ramcharan’s wife Upasana supports over 150 old age homes through Billion Hearts Beating Foundation across India. @apollofoundation.”

Soon after the post, the fans were quick enough to hail her while lauding her humanitarian gesture. One of the users wrote, “Doing a great work,” while another wrote, “This is so inspiring.” A third user chimed in and wrote, “Her work is so inspiring.”

Earlier, on behalf of her husband and post the success of RRR, the couple hosted special langar at the Golden Temple in Amritsar. Upasana who had accompanied her husband to the state where he was shooting for his next multilingual film RC 15, organised special langar to mark the humongous success of RRR that has been smashing all box office records, ever since it was released on March 25.

Upasana had also shared a video on Instagram giving a tour of the entire temple and the langar service while thanking her stars for the opportunity of representing her husband and participating in the noble service. Apart from Ram, the SS Rajamouli directorial also stars Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, and Ajay Devgn in key roles. With strong competition coming in including the release of Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2, the magnum opus raked in Rs 603.69 worldwide during the 38 days of successful running.

IMAGE: Instagram/@ViralBhayani