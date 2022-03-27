Ram Charan's Wife Upasana Throws Confetti At Screen While Watching 'RRR'; Watch

Celebrated filmmaker SS Rajamouli's critically acclaimed period actioner RRR broke several records on its debut day at the box office. The film, which sees Ram Charan and Jr. NTR engaging in some power-packed stunts, shattered Rajamoul's previous record that he set with Baahubali: The Conclusion. RRR minted Rs 223 crore worldwide on its first day, while on the second day, it garnered Rs 23.75 crore as stated by trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

Ram Charan's wife Upasana throws confetti at the screen while watching RRR

Recently, actor Ram Charan's wife Upasana Konidela watched her husband's latest film RRR in theatres. A video that surfaced online sees Upasana cheering for hubby Ram Charan as she is seen throwing confetti at the screen. The viral clip witnessed Upasana seated in her place, while the audience could be seen hooting and whistling amid a shower of confetti.

In the video, Upasana grabs a fistful of confetti and throws it at the screen during one of the action scenes featuring Ram Charan. Neither once nor twice, but she repeats the action several times. Upasana could be seen wearing a grey coloured t-shirt, dark pants and a white-coloured jacket in the video. Watch the video here:

Meanwhile, fans gave some hilarious reactions to the now-viral clip as one wrote, "In love wid the movie awesome acting #ramcharanfans #jrntrfans", whereas another one commented, "The craze is looking definitely mind-blowing" and some even dropped heart emoticons to the video.

More on Ram Charan - Jr NTR starrer RRR

RRR features an ensemble cast including the likes of Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles, while SS Rajamouli directed the film. The movie marked Alia Bhatt's debut in the Telugu industry as it saw her essaying the role of Seetha. The film was released worldwide on 25 March 2022. Apart from the trio, RRR also stars Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Alison Doody, Samuthirakani and Ray Stevenson in pivotal roles. The film sees some high-octane action sequences between Jr. NTR and Ram Charan as both their characters are dedicated to their respective promises and duties.

The plot of the movie takes a turn after Charan's Ram realizes that NTR's Bheem was the one whom he was searching for since the beginning to earn Lady Scott's trust which will result in him earning the senior-most rank in the British force. However, the ending satisfies the viewers as the duo finds their way back to each other and fight for their rights as a team.

Image: Instagram/@upasanakaminenikonidela