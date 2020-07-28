Ram Gopal Varma's 'Murder' Trailer Out, Film Based On Amrutha & Pranay's Tragic Story

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma recently released much-anticipated thriller trailer, Murder. Taking to his Twitter handle, filmmaker tweeted his presenting to his fans the trailer of Murder which is a shocking movie based on a real story. The film is helmed by Anand Chandra and stars Srikant Iyengar and Sahithi in lead roles.

The trailer of the film Murder reportedly revolves around a father murdering his daughter’s boyfriend due to caste problems. Apart from it, the two-minute video has some impressive moments that captivate the attention of the audience. Watching the trailer of the film, it is quite evident that the film is sure to give the audience a thrilling experience. Speaking about the plot, the film is reportedly based on the honour killing of Pranay in 2018 by his wife Amrutha's father, Maruthi Rao. Watch the trailer of the film below.

Watching the trailer, fans went all out to comment on the trailer. They lauded the filmmaker with heaps of praise and the video also garnered over so many views in just a few hours of its releasing. One of the viewers wrote, “Amazing trailer sir, can’t wait for the film”, While the other one wrote, “Loved it!”. Take a look at a few more comments on the trailer below.

Amazing trailer sir

Waiting for the murder movie sir... — T Loknathreddy (@LoknathreddyT) July 28, 2020

Such a super trailer 😎And we are waiting for full movi 😎Jai 🙏RGV🙏sir — Raghu Vemulakonda (@RaghuVemulakon1) July 28, 2020

Why this movie shoking sir?? Already knowing story.. But interesting story I think... — Manoj Kumar Ch (@ManojKu08387021) July 28, 2020

Sir , hats off to your talent. — prassena (@prasssu) July 28, 2020

When the film was announced by Ram Gopal, a specific letter by Amrutha reportedly went viral on social media. In the note, Amrutha shared her frustration with the filmmaker for selling her story about her life. But the letter 's validity is still uncertain.

Earlier in a tweet, the filmmaker also went on to clear the air talking about his views on film’s story and said that he clearly mentioned in the poster that the film Murder is based on a true story and did not claim it to be the true story. He also added that the news on which his film is based upon is in public domain for years and has also been acknowledged by several people involved. Ram Gopal Varma further stated that the film, Murder, focuses on the control of a father over his child, and the reason behind his drastic step of killing someone. Ramu claims that no one is evil and that only unfortunate situations make people look evil, or make them act badly.

