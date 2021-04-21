Ram Navami: Anushka Shetty, Mahesh Babu And Other Telugu Industry Celebs Extend Wishes

The ninth day of Chaitra Navaratri is celebrated as Ram Navami to mark the birthday anniversary of Lord Rama. The festival typically celebrated in March or April every year and this year it is marked on Wednesday i.e. April 21, 2021. Many people observe fast, visit temples and take part in Poojas on this day. On this auspicious occasion, South Indian stars took to social media to pour Ram Navami wishes to their fans.

Ram Navami wishes shared by South Indian stars

Anushka Shetty took to Instagram to share a picture of herself dressed in a red saree. She wore heavy jewellery and carried a lotus in her hand. In her caption, she wrote, “Happy Srirama Navami to u all.”

Chiranjeevi Konidela took to Instagram and shared a short note for his fans on the occasion of Ram Navami. He shared a picture in which one can see him standing in front of Lord Rama’s and Sita’s drawing. In his caption, he wrote, à°¹à°•à±à°•à±à°² à°•à°‚à°Ÿà±‡ à°¬à°¾à°§à±à°¯à°¤ à°—à±Šà°ªà±à°ªà°¦à°¨à±à°¨à°¦à°¿ - à°°à°¾à°®à°¤à°¤à±à°µà°‚ à°•à°·à±à°Ÿà°‚ à°²à±‹ à°•à°²à°¿à°¸à°¿ à°¨à°¡à°µà°¾à°²à°¨à±à°¨à°¦à°¿ – à°¸à±€à°¤à°¾à°¤à°¤à±à°µà°‚ à°…à°‚à°¦à°°à°¿à°•à±€ à°¶à±à°°à±€ à°°à°¾à°® à°¨à°µà°®à°¿ à°¶à±à°­à°¾à°•à°¾à°‚à°•à±à°·à°²à± ! à°ªà±à°£à±à°¯ à°¦à°‚à°ªà°¤à±à°²à±ˆà°¨ à°¸à±€à°¤à°¾à°°à°¾à°®à±à°² à°¶à±à°­à°¾à°¶à±€à°¸à±à°¸à±à°²à°¤à±‹ à°®à°¨à°‚à°¦à°°à°¿ à°®à°¨à°¸à±à°²à± à°Žà°ªà±à°ªà±à°¡à±‚ à°®à°‚à°šà°¿ à°†à°²à±‹à°šà°¨à°²à°¤à±‹ à°¨à°¿à°‚à°¡à°¾à°²à°¨à°¿ à°†à°¶à°¿à°¸à±à°¤à±à°¨à±à°¨à°¾à°¨à± !! Happy #sriramanavami (Responsibility is greater than rights - Ramatatva is to walk together in difficulty – Sitatatva Sri Rama Navami wishes to all! I hope all our minds are always filled with good thoughts with the greetings of the pious couple Sitaram !!)”

Mahesh Babu took to Twitter and dropped a simple yet sweet wish for his fans. He wrote, “Wishing you all a happy Rama Navami. Stay safe everyone” Take a look below.

Wishing you all a happy Rama Navami. Stay safe everyone ðŸ™ — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) April 21, 2021

Taking to Twitter, Ravi Teja wrote, "à°…à°‚à°¦à°°à°¿à°•à±€ à°¶à±à°°à±€ à°°à°¾à°® à°¨à°µà°®à°¿ à°¶à±à°­à°¾à°•à°¾à°‚à°•à±à°·à°²à±" (Sri Rama Navami wishes to all)

Raashii Khanna shared an edited picture of herself with Lord Ram idol in the background and wrote, “On this auspicious occasion of #RamNavami May lord Ram shower us all with good health and strength through these times.. #JaiShriRam”.

Anasuya Bharadwaj shared a picture of Lord Rama and wrote, “à°…à°‚à°¦à°°à°¿à°•à±€ à°¶à±à°°à±€à°°à°¾à°®à°¨à°µà°®à°¿ à°¶à±à°­à°¾à°•à°¾à°‚à°•à±à°·à°²à± #JaiSiyaRam #JaiShriRam” (Sri Ramanavami wishes to all).

Mohan Babu wrote, “à°†à°¨à°¾à°¡à± à°²à°•à±à°·à±à°®à°£à°°à±‡à°– à°¦à°¾à°Ÿà°¿à°¨ à°¸à±€à°¤à°®à±à°® à°¤à°²à±à°²à°¿ à°Žà°¨à±à°¨à±‹ à°…à°·à±à°Ÿà°•à°·à±à°Ÿà°¾à°²à± à°ªà°¡à°¿ à°šà°¿à°µà°°à°¿à°•à°¿ à°¶à±à°°à±€à°°à°¾à°®à±à°¨à°¿ à°µà°²à±à°² à°°à°¾à°µà°£à±à°¨à°¿ à°šà±†à°° à°µà±€à°¡à°¿à°‚à°¦à°¿. à°ˆà°¨à°¾à°¡à± à°•à°°à±‹à°¨à°¾ à°œà°¾à°—à±à°°à°¤à±à°¤à°²à± à°¤à±€à°¸à±à°•à±à°¨à±à°¨à°¾ à°ªà±à°°à°œà°²à± à°Žà°¨à±à°¨à±‹ à°¬à°¾à°§à°²à± à°ªà°¡à±à°¤à±à°¨à±à°¨à°¾à°°à±...” (Seethamma who had crossed the Lakshmanarekha, suffered many hardships and was eventually released from the prison of Ravana. Today people are suffering a lot because of the corona ...) He further wrote, "..à°¶à±à°°à±€à°°à°¾à°®.. à°°à±†à°‚à°¡à± à°°à°¾à°·à±à°Ÿà±à°°à°¾à°² à°ªà±à°°à°œà°²à±à°¨à°¿, à°¯à°¾à°µà°¦à±à°­à°¾à°°à°¤ à°¦à±‡à°¶à°¾à°¨à±à°¨à°¿, à°ªà±à°°à°ªà°‚à°šà°¾à°¨à±à°¨à°¿ à°•à°°à±‹à°¨à°¾ à°šà±†à°° à°¨à±à°‚à°šà°¿ à°•à°¾à°ªà°¾à°¡à± à°¸à±à°µà°¾à°®à°¿.. à°¸à°°à±à°µà±‡à°œà°¨à°¾ à°¸à±à°–à°¿à°¨à±‹à°­à°µà°‚à°¤à±.. à°¶à±à°°à±€à°°à°¾à°® à°¨à°µà°®à°¿ à°¶à±à°­à°¾à°•à°¾à°‚à°•à±à°·à°²à±. #RamNavami #JaiSriRam #StaySafe (..Srirama .. Swami will save India and the world from the Corona prison .. Sarvejana Sukhinobhavanthu ..)"

Sudheer Babu took part in the Ram Navami celebrations by dropping a small wish on Twitter and wrote, “Happy Rama Navami everyone. Have a beautiful festive day.”

Happy Rama Navami everyone ðŸ¤— Have a beautiful festive day. — Sudheer Babu (@isudheerbabu) April 21, 2021

