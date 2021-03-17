Ram Pothineni Goes Down Memory Lane As ‘Jagadam’ Completes 14 Years

Ram Pothineni, well-known for his spectacular performance in Telugu romantic movie Devadasu, recently shared his heartfelt feelings about one of his movies named Jagadam. He posted on his social media how his movie Jagadam had completed 14 years and shared his experience of working in the film. See how the actor expressed his feelings on completion of 14 years of Jagadam.

Telugu actor Ram Pothineni recently took to his Twitter handle and posted this beautiful note for all his fans on the completion of 14 years of his movie Jagadam. In the post, he stated how Jagadam was like one love failure that people will never forget in life and added that even after 14 years, it was still a bit painful yet beautiful. He then tagged the writer and director of Jagadam, Sukumar, and thanked him for the beautiful experience and added how he could not wait for more. He then mentioned how musician Devi Sri Prasad was the soul of Jagadam.

Though Jagadam could not perform well at the box office, many of the fans still loved the movie and showered love on Ram Pothineni. Many fans took to Ram Pothineni’s Twitter and stated how it was one of their favourite movies and felt sad about why it was a failure. Many also liked Ram Pothineni and Sukumar’s combination and mentioned how they were waiting to see them collaborate again. Many of the fans praised Ram Pothineni and stated how he was an amazing actor. Take a look at some of the reactions to Ram Pothineni’s Twitter post.

Jagadam cast

The popular cast of this 2007 Telugu action film includes actors namely Isha Sahani, Pradeep Rawat, A. S. Ravikumar, Prakash Raj, Raghu Babu, Nalla Venu, Thagubothu Ramesh, Dhanraj, Tanikella Bharani, Chitram Seenu, Jogi Krishnan Raju, Duvvasi Mohant, Venu Madhav, Madhu Shalini, Satya Prakash and many others.

Ram Pothineni’s movies

Ram Pothineni received an award for his debut movie Devadasu and later went on to appear in movies namely Ready, Maska, Ganesh Just Ganesh, Rama Rama Krishna Krishna, Vunnadhi Okate Zindagi, Hello Guru Prema Kosame, Endukante... Premanta!, Rey, Hyper, Masala, Red, Ongole Githa, Kandireega and several other movies.

