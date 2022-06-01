Ram Pothineni Launches His Pan-India Project 'BoyapatiRAPO' With Pooja Ceremony; See Pics

Actor Ram Pothineni will be collaborating with one of the most notable directors in the Telugu industry, Boyapati Sreenu for the tentatively titled 'BoyapatiRAPO'. The project was formally launched with a pooja ceremony in Hyderabad today, June 1, glimpses of which have been making rounds on the internet.

Bankrolled by Srinivasaa Chhitturi under the banner of Srinivasaa Silver Screens, the project was officially announced in February. The ceremony took place in the presence of the crew, with Ram and director Boyapati sharing some lighthearted moments while shedding smiles.

Ram Pothineni launches his pan-India project with a formal pooja ceremony

Taking to his Twitter handle on Wednesday, June 1, Pothineni dropped a trail of pictures from the launch ceremony. The first clap was done by Sravanthi Ravi Kishore Garu, while the first shot was directed by Boyapati Sreenu garu. Handing the script was The Warriorr director N Linguswamy and director Venkat Prabhu. In the caption, he mentioned, "New Beginnings with all your love & blessings.. #BoyapatiRAPO Mode ON! Love.. #RAPO." Take a look.

According to ANI, Srinivasaa Chhitturi said of the project, "We are delighted to present the film, helmed by Boyapati Sreenu. It’s a pleasure to work with our hero Ram Pothineni again so soon after ‘The Warriorr.’ It is a prestigious film coming from our banner. We are producing this film with high technical standards and a bigger budget. We intend to release the film worldwide in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam.”

The film will be released in multiple languages, namely- Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. It marks Pothineni's first pan India stint. Other details about the project, including the storyline, female lead among others will be made shortly.

More on Ram Pothineni's work front

Ram is gearing up for the release of director N. Lingusamy's upcoming action film The Warriorr, which will showcase him in a fierce cop avatar. Apart from Pothineni, the film also stars Krithi Shetty, Aadhi Pinisetty and Akshara Gowda among others in pivotal roles. It is a bilingual project simultaneously shot in Telugu and Tamil languages and is scheduled for a grand release on July 14.

