Ram Pothineni Pays His Final Respects To Grandfather; Says He Had The 'Heart Of A King'

Ram Pothineni has penned a heartfelt message for his late grandfather, recalling the struggles that he had faced and the lessons taught by him; Read

Ram Pothineni

Ram Pothineni is quite upfront about his work on his social media handles. However, he has largely kept his personal life away from the limelight. However, the actor has recently posted a tweet about a personal loss that he has suffered. He has revealed that his grandfather has passed away, penning a long but heartfelt message to pay his final respects for him. The actor also talked about how his grandfather has set an example for his family. His tweets soon received a wave of condolences from his fans, who showed their solidarity in the comments.

Ram Pothineni pays tribute to his late grandfather

Ram began his long message by talking about the days of struggle faced by his grandfather, recollecting that he had to sleep with tires under his bed at the time when he was a “lorry driver”. The actor said that his grandfather had provided and cared for his family with “the heart of a king”. The message further continued, reading that he had shown his family that “richness” is not something that’s in the pocket, but what “lies in your heart”. Ram ended his message by thanking his grandfather “Tataguru” for “dreaming big” for his children and shaping them.

Ram’s fans took no time in sending their messages of condolences for the actor, praying for his grandfather’s soul to “rest in peace”. Some of them also asked Ram to remain strong during these tough times. Just a few days back, Ram had celebrated his 33rd birthday and thanked his fans for their wishes, along with the help they have been sending out for the needy during these “trying times”. He concluded by saying that he “feels blessed” to have them in his life.

Ram Pothineni had made his debut in films way back in 2006 with the Telugu film Devadasu. He has since starred in various other known films, including Rama Rama Krishna Krishna, Endukante... Premanta!, Pandaga Chesko, Hello Guru Prema Kosame and many more. He was last seen in Red, which released earlier this year, after starring in iSmart Shankar, which was directed by Puri Jagganadh.

