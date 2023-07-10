After Liger, Puri Jagannadh Launches Pan-India Sequel To ISmart Shankar With Ram Pothineni

Tollywood actor Ram Pothineni worked with filmmaker Puri Jagannadh on iSmart Shankar. The 2019 film was a box office success with a collection of Rs 60 crores approximately against a budget of almost Rs 20 crores. Now, Pothineni and Jagganadh have paired up again for its pan-India sequel Double iShanker and announced when its shoot will commence.

3 things you need to know:

The 2019 film featured Pothineni alongside Satyadev, Nabha Natesh and Nidhhi Agerwal.

Pothineni played an assassin who turned into a good man after receiving a dead cop’s memories.

It was released on 18 July 2019.

Double iSmart to go on the floors on this date

The launch ceremony for the sequel took place on July 10, 2023. Jagannadh, via his production house Puri Connects, posted pictures of the pooja ceremony inaugurating the film on social media. In the pictures, The Wariorr actor posed alongside Jagannadh and the producer Charmme Kaur. See the pictures here.

(Ram Pothineni with filmmaker Jagganadh Puri and producer Charmme Kaur | Image: PuriConnects/Twitter)

The makers also shared some crucial updates for the sequel. The release date for Double iSmart is March 8, 2024. Moreover, the film was also referred to as a pan-India release.

Will Pothineni and Jagganadh’s collaboration work again?

iSmart Shankar was a success, but it cannot be said for the pair and their respective later projects. After the 2019 film, Pothineni appeared in Red (2021), which was a box-office success and collected Rs 40 crore approx. against a budget of Rs 20 crore. However, The Warriorr (2022) was a flop, and only made Rs 36 crore at the box office despite having a Rs 70 crore budget.

(Ram Pothineni in the 2022 film The Warriorr | Image: RAm POthineni/Instagram)

Jagannadh, on the other hand, made Liger (2022), which was a critical and commercial failure. Apart from Liger, he was working on the Vijay Deverakonda, Pooja Hegde starrer Jana Gana Mana. The film was reportedly shelved upon Liger’s dismal performance, it was tentatively slated to release in August 2023. Double iSmart's performance can only be determined after more updates for the film are announced.