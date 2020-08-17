Ram Pothineni Slams Casteism In His Tweet; Says 'it Spreads Faster Than The Coronavirus'

Nenu Sailaja actor Ram Pothineni took to Twitter on Monday, August 17, 2020, to slam casteism in his tweet. By the looks of the tweet, the actor seemed quite angry with people who believe in casteism. Seeing the tweet, fans were in full support of the actor.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Ram penned a tweet to all his dearest brothers and sisters. He wrote that this disease called ‘caste’ spreads faster than the Coronavirus. He said that it is even more contagious and dangerous. Pothineni further went on to tell netizens to ‘stay away from these silent spreaders no matter how hard they try to Pull you or Push you into it!’ Take a look at the tweet below.

To my dearest Brothers & Sisters.. This Disease called CASTE spreads faster than Corona & is even more Contagious & Dangerous..Stay away from these silent spreaders no matter how hard they try to Pull you or Push you into it!



Stay Together For the Greater Good! ✊



Love..#RAPO — RAm POthineni (@ramsayz) August 17, 2020

Also read | Did You Know Badshah's 'Genda Phool' Has A Hit Gujarati And Tamil Version As Well? Watch

Seeing this tweet, fans went on to agree with Ram’s saying. Fans and netizens went all out to comment on all things nice, some even went on to give their thoughts and opinions on the same. The tweet received several likes, retweets, and comments.

One of the users wrote, “Damn true ram.. stay away from negativity”. While the other one wrote, “You are real hero .. not only reel .. stay strong ! keep rocking like this .. we are with you .. disgusting to see this caste criticism” Take a look at a few more comments below.

Well said bro 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 — Mahesh4BJP (@maheshkumr111) August 17, 2020

True bro.... — tarak nandamuri (@taraknandamur14) August 17, 2020

You are real hero .. not only reel .. stay strong ! keep rocking like this .. we are with you .. disgusting to see this caste criticism .. idotic people .. — Satya (@mcn393) August 17, 2020

Apart from this tweet, Ram also shares several, pictures, videos, tweets, fleets, and much more on his Twitter handle. The actor goes on to give glimpses from his personal and professional life. He also goes on to enjoy a huge fan following.

Also read | Kamala Harris' Poster Emerges In Tamil Nadu Calling Her 'victorious'; Niece Shares Post

On the work front

The actor was last seen in Puri Jagannadh’s iSmart Shankar. The film also starred Satyadev Kancharana, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Ashish Vidyarthi in lead roles. The film is about a hero who has another man's memory transferred into his head. The film garnered heaps of praise from fans and viewers on the storyline and acting skills.

The actor will next be seen in Thirumala Kishore’s Red alongside Nivetha Pethuraj Nassar and Malvika Sharma in pivotal roles. The film revolves around a murderer who is almost declared an accused murder suspect before the police discover his lookalike. The film is currently in its filming stage and is expected for a 2020 release.

Also read | 'Lockup' Tamil Movie Cast: Vaibhav Reddy, Venkat Prabhu Star In This Thriller Drama

Also read | Tamilrockers Release Another Tamil Movie 'LockUp' Before Its OTT Release

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.