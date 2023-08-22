Ramachandra Boss And Co Trailer: Nivin Pauly Leads Team Of Misfits In High-stakes Heist

The makers of the upcoming Malayalam movie Ramachandra Boss & Co released the film's trailer. Starring Nivil Pauly in the lead role, the heist comedy promises to be a complete entertainer. The film is directed by Haneef Adeni.

3 things you need to know

Nivin Pauly and Haneef Adeni worked together earlier in Mikhael.

Ramachandra Boss & Co is slated to release on August 25.

Hindi film actor Munish marks his South debut with this film.

Nivil Pauly goes on a heist

The trailer for Ramachandra Boss & Co begins with the text “Chorashastra asserts that thievery is an art," and is followed by visuals that are comedic. Nivin Pauly, who plays the titular role, leads a team of bumbling misfits who set out to carry out a high-stakes robbery.

The goal is to steal an amount of USD 10 million, and the team narrows it down to a huge palace where they intend to execute the plan. The palace, however, is owned by a wealthy industrialist Amar Madhav (Munish) who has a few surprises up his sleeves.

The trailer promises that Ramachandra Boss and Co will be an interesting blend of thrilling action sequences, scenic locales, comedy and raw emotions. However, largely, the tonality feels light and comic. The tagline reads, “Pravasi Heist," which too feels like a playful spin on the heist genre.

Ramachandra Boss and Co slated for August release

Besides Nivin Pauly in the lead role, the film also features Jaffer Idukki, Vinay Forrt, Mamitha Baiju, Vijilesh and Aarsha Chandini Baiju. Additionally, Bollywood actor Munish marks his Malayalam debut with this film. He plays the wealthy business tycoon Amar. Nivin has also co-produced the film, along with producer Listin Stephen. Ramachandra Boss and Co is set for Onam release and will clashing with two other big projects - Dulquer Salmaan starrer King of Kotha and RDX: Robert Dony Xavier.