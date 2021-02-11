Ramalinga Raju Biopic In The Making; Director Nagesh Kukunoor To Helm The Project

Biopics of popular personalities have been made for a long time now. In recent times, biopics have ranged from inspirational figures, real incidents to some of the most controversial personalities and real-life events. According to reports, a new biopic has been recently announced which will focus on one of the businessmen accused or convicted of scams. The new project will focus on one such person, Ramalinga Raju, which will be made with filmmaker Nagesh Kukunoor directing the project. Here is what you need to know.

Ramalinga Raju biopic to be directed by Nagesh Kukunoor

With portrayals of such scams that have taken place in India gaining high popularity, Applause Entertainment has decided to create one such biopic of Ramalinga Raju, according to bollybestnews.com. Ramalinga Raju was by his own admission involved in the embezzlement from Satyam Computer Services while he was the Chairman of the company. The scam that took place was massive, to the tune of Rs. 7,136 crore as per reports. The scam, for which he was convicted, saw the fall of Satyam Computers.

This led to Ramalinga getting extremely infamous in the media and among people, and the scam is still remembered by people even after more than a decade. The CEO of Applause Entertainment, Sameer Nair, made a statement saying that these stories of scams that have occurred in real life have been “fascinating to watch”, speaking in the context of the audience. He also said that many people witnessed this event unfold themselves and it would be interesting for the viewers to get an “insider view”. Director Nagesh Kukunoor also made a statement, saying that he is “delighted” to be a part of this project, as per the above-mentioned news portal.

The director also called this venture a “visionary project” and said that this film will be a “riveting biopic thriller”, according to the report. Nagesh has made a number of popular Hindi films in his professional career. Some of his films include Iqbal, Aashayein, 8 x 10 Tasveer, Good Luck Sakhi and many other well-known projects.

