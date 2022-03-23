'Ramarao On Duty': Action Thriller Starring Ravi Teja Gets Release Date; Know Details

South superstar Ravi Teja is gearing up for the release of his highly-anticipated film, Ramarao On Duty. Known for his hit films including Krishna and Shambo Shiva among others, Ramarao is also a highly anticipated film.

Helmed by Sarath Mandava, the film stars Ravi Teja, Divyasha Kaushik and Rajisha Vijayan in the lead roles. The makers have finally announced the new release date of the Ravi Teja starrer action film.

Ravi Teja starrer action-flick Ramarao On Duty gets release date

Taking to Twitter, SLV Cinemas revealed the release date of Ramarao on Duty. As per the official announcement, the film will have a theatrical release on June 17 this year.

It wrote, "Joining order issued for the Box Office Hunt #RamaRaoOnDuty MASSive Release in theatres on June 17 #RamaRaoOnDutyOnJune17 @RaviTeja_offl @directorsarat @itsdivyanshak @rajisha_vijayan @SamCSmusic @Cinemainmygenes @sathyaDP @sahisuresh @RTTeamWorks @SLVCinemasOffl (sic)".

The film marks the comeback of actor Venu Thottempudi. Apart from Ravi Teja and Venu, Ramarao sees a notable star cast, namely Nasser, Naresh, Pavitra Lokesh, Sarpatta John Vijay, Chaitanya Krishna, Tanikella Bharani, Rahul Ramakrishna, Eerojullo Sree, Madhusudan Rao, and Surekha Vani. Recently, the makers dropped a short teaser on the occasion of Mahashivratri.

Ramarao On Duty teaser

The Naa Autograph actor took to his Twitter account and showcased his powerful side to the audience. He is seen playing the role of a deputy collector who fights against injustice to protect the innocent. He shared a power-packed poster, that saw him kick another individual as he showcased an intense and powerful look.

He was seen in a dark brown shirt and cream pants as he stood against the background of a scenic sky. Sharing the new poster of the movie, the actor announced the Ramarao On Duty teaser would release on 1 March 2022.

The film was initially slated to hit the big screens on 25 March 2022. But, the makers had earlier stated that the film will either release on March 25, as planned initially or will get its theatrical release on April 15 depending on the ongoing COVID situation. But, as per the recent announcement, the film has been slated to release on June 17. Fans are eagerly waiting to see their favourite actor on the big screen.

(Image: @SelfMadeStarRT/Twitter)